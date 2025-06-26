EXCLUSIVE: CIA Chief Claims Jaw-Dropping 'Mission: Impossible' Disguise Spycraft Is Based on Real Surveillance Techniques

Much of the razzle-dazzle in the Mission: Impossible movies, including the new Final Reckoning, defies gravity and logic – but the CIA’s former disguise chief is ripping the veil off what the franchise gets right in the world of high-stakes spycraft, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jonna Mendez, 80, said the famous M:I "mask reveals" – where star Tom Cruise and sometimes other actors rip utterly lifelike masks off their faces – have roots in real-life spying techniques.

"The idea of a mask that you could quickly put on, quickly take off, was very real," she said. "We used it with some discretion, but we used it when we needed it and got great results."