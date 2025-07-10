EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Planning Peace Talks' With Ex Nicole Kidman's Husband Keith Urban to 'End Years of Warfare'
Mellowed Mission: Impossible hunk Tom Cruise has agreed to meet with ex-wife Nicole Kidman and their two adopted kids this summer in Europe – and also hopes to clear the air with her current husband, country singer Keith Urban, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Babygirl beauty, 58, got hitched to the Nashville hitmaker, 57, in 2006 – four years after ending her decade-plus marriage to longtime Scientologist Cruise, 63.
An insider said: "Tom used to be incredibly dismissive of Keith. He saw him as some hillbilly crooner who wasn't good enough for Nicole and couldn't believe she'd ended up with a guy like that. But over the years, Tom's perspective has shifted."
Respect Slowly Earned
The insider added Cruise has "come to respect" the former boozer and recovering drug addict has "cleaned up his act" and been a "steady, loving partner."
What's more, the insider explained, the former couple's adopted kids — Bella Cruise, 32, and Connor Cruise, 30 – have also "spoken very highly" of Urban, which has "helped to soften Tom."
According to the source, the Top Gun actor – who primarily lives in the U.K. – wants to mend fences and looks forward to a "fresh chapter."
New Love
The insider added: "No doubt it helps that Tom's madly in love with Ana de Armas. That's shifted his perspective on everything in life because he's just so darn happy."
They added Cruise is "seeing things through a much different lens" since linking up with the Cuban-born Ballerina babe, 37.
The insider confided: "He's now able to admit that he hasn't always handled things the right way when it comes to Nicole – or Keith. But Tom's ready to lay it to rest. He's told friends he doesn't want to be the kind of guy who holds grudges forever."
Closure Hope
The source went on: "Bella has grown a lot closer to Nicole, and that's created a bridge back to Tom. She's been encouraging this meeting behind the scenes – not only working to soften Tom, but also Connor, who's very much a daddy's boy."
Our insider also said Kidman wants to have Bella and Connor in her life more – adding: "If having peace with Tom comes along with that she will be absolutely thrilled."