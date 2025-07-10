EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise 'Planning Peace Talks' With Ex Nicole Kidman's Husband Keith Urban to 'End Years of Warfare'

Mellowed Mission: Impossible hunk Tom Cruise has agreed to meet with ex-wife Nicole Kidman and their two adopted kids this summer in Europe – and also hopes to clear the air with her current husband, country singer Keith Urban, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Babygirl beauty, 58, got hitched to the Nashville hitmaker, 57, in 2006 – four years after ending her decade-plus marriage to longtime Scientologist Cruise, 63.

An insider said: "Tom used to be incredibly dismissive of Keith. He saw him as some hillbilly crooner who wasn't good enough for Nicole and couldn't believe she'd ended up with a guy like that. But over the years, Tom's perspective has shifted."