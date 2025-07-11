EXCLUSIVE: Stunning JonBenét Ramsey Breakthrough as DNA Evidence and an Investigator’s Secret Spreadsheet Nail Beauty Queen’s Killer

In a bombshell spreadsheet, the names of dozens of suspects are detailed, which was assembled by Lou Smit before his death in 2010.

Smit was hired by JonBenét’s father, John Ramsey, to investigate the case, and during his time working on it, he gathered suspect names and important evidence details to help crack the cold case.

Smit’s daughter, Cindy Marra, is now leading the team, which is filled with members tracking down leads and chasing DNA.

A source close to the case revealed: "They should restart the investigation from scratch using Lou’s list of suspects.

They had the name of the person of interest during the first week of the investigation, so that alone says the suspect is on Lou Smit's list because he had access to the police files."

Marra told a local news station: "We decided the best thing we could do is work off the spreadsheet he developed. We have been able to eliminate from our list probably 25 people based on DNA."