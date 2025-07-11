Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > JonBenet Ramsey
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Stunning JonBenét Ramsey Breakthrough as DNA Evidence and an Investigator’s Secret Spreadsheet Nail Beauty Queen’s Killer

JonBenét Ramsey’s Dad Regrets Allowing Her to Take Part in Beauty Pageants
Source: YouTube

For years now, the unsolved case of JonBenét's horrific murder has weighed heavy on Americans.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 11 2025, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A stunning breakthrough in the JonBenét Ramsey case has been made as DNA evidence and an investigator's secret spreadsheet nail the beauty queen’s killer.

RadarOnline.com can reveal nearly three decades after the young girl was brutally murdered in her parents' basement in Boulder, Colorado, investigators believe they are on their way to making an arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

Bombshell Update

where is jonbenet ramseys brother burke now inside his life
Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

JonBenét was found dead in the basement of her family's Colorado home in December 1996.

Article continues below advertisement

In a bombshell spreadsheet, the names of dozens of suspects are detailed, which was assembled by Lou Smit before his death in 2010.

Smit was hired by JonBenét’s father, John Ramsey, to investigate the case, and during his time working on it, he gathered suspect names and important evidence details to help crack the cold case.

Smit’s daughter, Cindy Marra, is now leading the team, which is filled with members tracking down leads and chasing DNA.

A source close to the case revealed: "They should restart the investigation from scratch using Lou’s list of suspects.

They had the name of the person of interest during the first week of the investigation, so that alone says the suspect is on Lou Smit's list because he had access to the police files."

Marra told a local news station: "We decided the best thing we could do is work off the spreadsheet he developed. We have been able to eliminate from our list probably 25 people based on DNA."

Article continues below advertisement

The Famous Case

katy perry fuming conspiracy jonbenet ramsey
Source: IMDB

Investigators have since been searching for her killer.

Article continues below advertisement

For years now, the unsolved case of JonBenét's horrific murder has weighed heavy on Americans.

After the young girl was found strangled, beaten, and abused, her body was discovered on Dec. 26, 1996, in the basement of her family's home – and investigators have since been searching for her killer.

Following the chilling crime, her parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, were considered suspects before being cleared after DNA evidence on the child’s underwear and fingernails didn’t match the family members.

Patsy died of cancer back in 2006, but John, at 81 years old, still has hope to serve justice for his little girl.

When JonBenét's dad pulled Smit out of retirement to help him solve his daughter's murder case, he insisted his little girl was killed by intruders.

Article continues below advertisement

The Suspects

jonbenet ramsey dad john regrets beauty pageants didnt know any better jpg
Source: YOUTUBE

JonBenet Ramsey's father, John, met with Boulder cops and a DNA expert in early 2025.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Picture of Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara

Ruthless Tom Brady Hits Back at Claims He Made Crude 'Too Old' Dig At 'Modern Family' Seductress Sofia Vergara as Rumors Grow They're Dating

picture of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and their his family

Brad Pitt Sends 'Desperate' Message to Twins Knox and Vivienne Hoping He Can 'Make Amends' for Past Behavior — as He Admits Rift With Ex Angelina Jolie Will Never Heal

Article continues below advertisement

According to sources, Smit also supplied a list of about half a dozen “priority one” suspects before his death.

Back in December, it was revealed one of the suspects was a man named David Cooper, who has contacted the murdered beauty queen's father for two decades.

While contacting John via phone, Cooper claimed he was a professional killer and was hired by a former employee of John's. In one phone call, he shared personal details about John's home that nobody else would know.

John claimed "police had no interest in looking at him" and suggested he handle the situation alone.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet ramsey director netflix documentary reveals behind murder
Source: NETFLIX

John met with Boulder's new police chief, Stephen Redfearn, to discuss running old forensic evidence through a commercial lab.

Earlier this year, John met with Boulder's new police chief, Stephen Redfearn, to discuss running old forensic evidence through a commercial lab to help identify his daughter's killer.

Ramsey told Denver 7 News after the January meeting: "It was a good meeting. They were not arrogant, cocky, big egos. They were eager to talk and get the case solved."

Despite the case being one of the most historic unsolved murders in American history, Boulder police are remaining quiet about suspects.

Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh via email: "Because this is an open and ongoing investigation, the Boulder Police Department is unable to give any interviews or comment on specific aspects of this crime."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.