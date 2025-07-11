EXCLUSIVE: Stunning JonBenét Ramsey Breakthrough as DNA Evidence and an Investigator’s Secret Spreadsheet Nail Beauty Queen’s Killer
A stunning breakthrough in the JonBenét Ramsey case has been made as DNA evidence and an investigator's secret spreadsheet nail the beauty queen’s killer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal nearly three decades after the young girl was brutally murdered in her parents' basement in Boulder, Colorado, investigators believe they are on their way to making an arrest.
Bombshell Update
In a bombshell spreadsheet, the names of dozens of suspects are detailed, which was assembled by Lou Smit before his death in 2010.
Smit was hired by JonBenét’s father, John Ramsey, to investigate the case, and during his time working on it, he gathered suspect names and important evidence details to help crack the cold case.
Smit’s daughter, Cindy Marra, is now leading the team, which is filled with members tracking down leads and chasing DNA.
A source close to the case revealed: "They should restart the investigation from scratch using Lou’s list of suspects.
They had the name of the person of interest during the first week of the investigation, so that alone says the suspect is on Lou Smit's list because he had access to the police files."
Marra told a local news station: "We decided the best thing we could do is work off the spreadsheet he developed. We have been able to eliminate from our list probably 25 people based on DNA."
The Famous Case
For years now, the unsolved case of JonBenét's horrific murder has weighed heavy on Americans.
After the young girl was found strangled, beaten, and abused, her body was discovered on Dec. 26, 1996, in the basement of her family's home – and investigators have since been searching for her killer.
Following the chilling crime, her parents, John and Patsy Ramsey, were considered suspects before being cleared after DNA evidence on the child’s underwear and fingernails didn’t match the family members.
Patsy died of cancer back in 2006, but John, at 81 years old, still has hope to serve justice for his little girl.
When JonBenét's dad pulled Smit out of retirement to help him solve his daughter's murder case, he insisted his little girl was killed by intruders.
The Suspects
According to sources, Smit also supplied a list of about half a dozen “priority one” suspects before his death.
Back in December, it was revealed one of the suspects was a man named David Cooper, who has contacted the murdered beauty queen's father for two decades.
While contacting John via phone, Cooper claimed he was a professional killer and was hired by a former employee of John's. In one phone call, he shared personal details about John's home that nobody else would know.
John claimed "police had no interest in looking at him" and suggested he handle the situation alone.
Earlier this year, John met with Boulder's new police chief, Stephen Redfearn, to discuss running old forensic evidence through a commercial lab to help identify his daughter's killer.
Ramsey told Denver 7 News after the January meeting: "It was a good meeting. They were not arrogant, cocky, big egos. They were eager to talk and get the case solved."
Despite the case being one of the most historic unsolved murders in American history, Boulder police are remaining quiet about suspects.
Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh via email: "Because this is an open and ongoing investigation, the Boulder Police Department is unable to give any interviews or comment on specific aspects of this crime."