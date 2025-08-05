Putin's 'Secret Daughter' Bashes Dictator Dad Who 'Destroyed' Her Life as She Supports Ukraine After Russian President Killed 'Millions' in Brutal War
Vladimir Putin has plenty of critics due to his disturbing behavior, and one of them is his alleged secret daughter, who had plenty to say about the Russian president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Elizaveta Krivonogikh, who is believed to be Putin’s youngest daughter, dropped the scathing comments about the man who "destroyed" her on her private Telegram.
Putin's 'Secret Daughter' Speaks
"It’s liberating to be able to show my face to the world again," the 22-year-old wrote, according to reports, in the Telegram chat labeled "Art of Luiza," which references her work pseudonym, Luiza Rozova.
"It reminds me of who I am and who destroyed my life," she added.
The art school graduate, who is currently living in Paris, also called out her alleged father for taking "millions of lives."
Krivonogikh was born in 2003 after a suspected affair between Putin and her mother, Svetlana, his then-housekeeper. While Putin was not listed on the birth certificate, "Vladimirovna" was included, which translates to "daughter of Vladimir."
In Support Of Ukraine
In 2021, after her personal Instagram was exposed, Krivonogikh shut down her account, only to return and hide her face at first, before dropping the mystery. While staying mum on the war between Russia and Ukraine, Krivonogikh eventually chose a side, speaking out against Putin's decision to attack Ukraine.
"Am I really responsible for the activities of my family, who can’t even hear me?" Krivonogikh wrote while working in a Parisian art gallery specializing in anti-war works.
This is not the first time Putin has been called out by his family; back in 2023, his eldest daughter slammed the Russian healthcare system and other laws implemented under her father’s leadership.
Stuck In Russia
Maria Vorontsova, who reportedly serves on the nation’s Moscow Society of Medical Genetics, criticized a series of patient care laws previously adopted by the Kremlin.
"It's a crude tool," the 40-year-old said at the time during a genetics conference held in Moscow. "I understand this as a patient."
She added: "After all, the patient is given a pile of papers, which he signs without even understanding the details."
The blistering comments came after Putin was accused of blocking Vorontsova from traveling abroad to celebrate her 37th birthday in April 2022 after rumors circulated that she planned to desert Russia in the process.
Reports at the time claimed Vorontsova planned to "abscond" to a "friendly" country with her younger partner, Yevgeny Nagorny, under the guise of taking a tropical beach getaway.
Not only did her 72-year-old dad refuse her request, but he also allegedly strengthened her security detail.
"Putin responded with a categorical refusal, strengthening the security protection of Maria," it was reported. "According to our information, the president's eldest daughter did not plan to return to Russia."
Putin is also believed to have two sons, Ivan, 10, and Vladimir Jr, 6, whom he allegedly shares with Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva. A previous report noted the two boys are highly disciplined, with nannies, personal chefs, waiters, and teachers being the only people in their day-to-day routine.