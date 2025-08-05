Putin's 'Secret Daughter' Bashes Dictator Dad Who 'Destroyed' Her Life as She Supports Ukraine After Russian President Killed 'Millions' in Brutal War

Elizaveta Krivonogikh, who is believed to be Putin’s youngest daughter, dropped the scathing comments about the man who "destroyed" her on her private Telegram.

Vladimir Putin has plenty of critics due to his disturbing behavior, and one of them is his alleged secret daughter, who had plenty to say about the Russian president, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It’s liberating to be able to show my face to the world again," the 22-year-old wrote, according to reports, in the Telegram chat labeled "Art of Luiza," which references her work pseudonym, Luiza Rozova.

"It reminds me of who I am and who destroyed my life," she added.

The art school graduate, who is currently living in Paris, also called out her alleged father for taking "millions of lives."

Krivonogikh was born in 2003 after a suspected affair between Putin and her mother, Svetlana, his then-housekeeper. While Putin was not listed on the birth certificate, "Vladimirovna" was included, which translates to "daughter of Vladimir."