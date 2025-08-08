Idaho Murders Crime Scene Pics: Hand Prints On Window and Blood Splattered On Walls Reveal Aftermath of Bryan Kohberger's Disturbing Crime After Murdering 4 Students
The Moscow Police Department has released new crime scene photos from the University of Idaho quadruple homicide, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Police previously unsealed investigation documents after killer Bryan Kohberger was handed four life sentences for the November 2022 murders of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.
Images Of A Brutal Crime Revealed
Authorities' latest release included more than 200 chilling images and videos taken at the off-campus home, which has since been demolished.
While sensitive photos were not shared out of respect for the victims and their families, numerous photos contained disturbing details.
One image taken from an apparent shared living space featured a folding table set up to play popular drinking game beer pong. Red solo cups, an empty beer bottle, and trash were seen scattered around the room.
Another shot taken of the stairs featured crushed beer cans haphazardly discarded on the steps.
How Kohberger Entered The Home
While dozens of photos showed a typical scene that could be found at any college apartment after a party, other images captured sinister hints of the senseless tragedy.
A photo taken of a window caught eerie handprints left behind on the dirty glass.
Another snap showed the sliding glass door investigators believed Kohberger used to enter the home in the early morning hours of November 13.
Images of blood splatter left behind on a bedroom door gave visual context to the depravity of the University of Washington graduate student's actions.
She Fought Back
As RadarOnline.com reported, Moscow police previously released documents from the investigation, including reports from officers who responded to the 911 call.
In his report, Officer Corbin Smith noted Goncalves' face had been "disfigured" in the brutal attack.
Kernodle and Goncalves were said to be stabbed so many times that their surviving roommate, Dylan Mortensen, initially misidentified their bodies after officers arrived on the scene.
Officers also noted Kernodle had "defensive wounds" on her hands, including deep gashes between her fingers, suggesting the college student had an intense struggle with her killer before she succumbed to her injuries.
Reports also documented the surviving roommate's statements to police. Mortensen recalled hearing who she believed was Goncalves yell about "somebody" being in the house.
She then heard someone run from the third floor to the second floor, where Kernodle and Chapin were sleeping. Mortensen said she heard sounds of a "commotion" and then a familiar voice say, "You're gonna be fine. I'm gonna help you."
After some time passed, Mortensen opened her bedroom door, and at the same moment, Kohberger passed by her room as he fled the house. She described the intruder as being "six feet tall, slim build with a black ski mask."
Following a nationwide manhunt, Kohberger was arrested at his parents' Pennsylvania home and charged with the students' murders.
Shortly before his trial was set to start, Kohberger accepted a plea deal, allowing him to avoid the death penalty in exchange for life behind bars without the possibility of parole.
Kohberger declined to speak at his sentencing hearing, and his motive for the heinous attack remains unknown.