Denise Richards' Divorce Battle Turns Vicious: 'RHOBH' Alum's Estranged Husband Aaron Phypers Denies Claims He Put Down Their Dog 'Without Her Knowledge'
Denise Richards is in yet another ugly standoff with estranged husband Aaron Phypers, this time over their senior dog, Melanie, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum accused Phypers of having the beloved pet put down "without her knowledge or permission" in the latest twist in their bitter divorce.
Phypers, 52, fired back hard in a statement to People, claiming Richards has had "no relationship" with the animals in years.
"Denise hasn’t interacted with the animals in two years and never has wanted knowledge or wanted to give her permission to any type of care for the animals,” he said Thursday, August 7.
Canine Controversy
The accusation erupted after a police call to Phypers’ Calabasas, California, home last Sunday, the same home where RadarOnline.com previously reported Richards showed up in a heated blow-up with cops present, despite having a temporary restraining order against her.
Richards claimed she was there to collect her other dogs and had confirmed Phypers wasn’t present.
A source close to Phypers called Richards’ claims "100 percent, absolutely false," telling Page Six there were extenuating circumstances.
"Melanie, a sweet elder dog who Aaron loved, had late-stage cancer and was suffering when he took her for help as the vet insisted the few days she had left being in pain were better met with putting her to sleep and off to heaven," the insider said.
“It was a painful decision. To say she was 'put down' is hurtful."
Nasty Divorce Details
The canine conundrum is just the latest flashpoint in a divorce that has spiraled into one of Beverly Hills' nastiest.
RadarOnline.com has been exclusively covering the split, including the recent revelation Richards may have to work for life to cover expenses tied to the marriage, as well as shocking claims of violence.
Richards recently accused Phypers of abuse, claiming he was physically violent during their marriage.
She's also alleged he stole her laptop containing nude photos, while Phypers has hit back with his own accusations, claiming Richards has an addiction to Vicodin and alcohol and had an affair with her Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test co-star Rudy Reyes.
He filed for divorce from the Wild Things actress on July 7, denying her abuse allegations and ramping up the public mudslinging. Richards was later granted a temporary restraining order against him.
The brawl over Melanie's final days now adds an emotional layer to a fight already stacked with claims of violence, substance abuse, infidelity, and financial warfare.
With the divorce still winding its way through court, one thing’s for sure: this divorce is going to the dogs.