Dustin Hoffman, 88, Still Being 'Kept on a Short Leash' by Wife Lisa Years After Sex Scandal Nearly Ended His Career

Insiders claimed Dustin Hoffman has drastically changed his ways after being "kept on a short leash" by his wife, Lisa, following his sexual abuse scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During the #MeToo movement in 2017, several women came forward and accused the Tootsie star of sexual assault and misconduct.

Hoffman, who turned 88 on August 8, was accused of exposing himself to a minor in 1980 and sexually assaulting multiple other women.