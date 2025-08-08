Your tip
Celebrity > Dustin Hoffman

Dustin Hoffman, 88, Still Being 'Kept on a Short Leash' by Wife Lisa Years After Sex Scandal Nearly Ended His Career

Photo of Lisa and Dustin Hoffman
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Dustin Hoffman's wife Lisa watches him like a hawk after his sex scandal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 8 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Aug. 8 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Insiders claimed Dustin Hoffman has drastically changed his ways after being "kept on a short leash" by his wife, Lisa, following his sexual abuse scandal, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

During the #MeToo movement in 2017, several women came forward and accused the Tootsie star of sexual assault and misconduct.

Hoffman, who turned 88 on August 8, was accused of exposing himself to a minor in 1980 and sexually assaulting multiple other women.

Allegations Against Hoffman

Photo of Dustin Hoffman
Source: MEGA

Hoffman was accused of exposing himself to a minor in 1980.

Then-80-year-old Hoffman was reportedly accused of sexually assaulting an actress during the production of Ishtar in 1987, the same year he was also accused of assaulting a woman in the back of a station wagon.

Another woman, identified only as Pauline, alleged Hoffman masturbated in front of her when she was 15 years old in the 70s.

A fourth woman claimed the actor forced her to perform oral sex when she was 21 years old. The incident allegedly took place around the same time Hoffman filmed All the President's Men.

The allegations, which Hoffman's attorney called "defamatory falsehoods," followed previous accusations of the movie star repeatedly groping actress Kathryn Rossetter in the early 80s.

Hoffman's Dark Past?

Photo of Dustin Hoffman
Source: MEGA

Hoffman was accused of sexually assaulting by three other women.

Writer Anna Graham Hunter also accused Hoffman of sexually harassing her when she was 17 years old, working as a production assistant on the Death of a Salesman TV movie in 1985.

In response to Hunter's piece, Hoffman issued an apology and said the claims were "not reflective of who I am."

Despite the shocking number of career-ending allegations, Hoffman never faced any legal action, and he managed to land gigs after the 2017 scandal made headlines.

But sources claimed it hasn't been a total cakewalk for the Hook star, who has been closely monitored by his wife of more than four decades.

'Series of Strict Rules'

Photo of Lisa and Dustin Hoffman
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Hoffman has had to 'live by a series of strict rules' to keep Lisa 'satisfied' after the scandal.

Last year, Hoffman was seen out and about with Lisa for a lunch date in New York City. While the couple appeared to be enjoying their time together, one insider claimed The Graduate star has felt worthless ever since the scandal.

"He's been made to feel like dirt," the source claimed. "Lisa always stood by him, and he's had to live by a series of strict rules to keep her satisfied."

While a separate source who's friends with the actor dismissed claims about Lisa, the insider insisted she watches Hoffman like a hawk.

Photo of Dustin Hoffman
Source: MEGA

Hoffman did not face any serious consequences over the allegations.

The source claimed: "It's like she never lets him out of her sight. And if he's on a set, he must call in every hour – and he better be home in time for dinner."

While the scandal didn't exactly "cancel" Hoffman, he did take a few years off from acting before returning in Francis Ford Coppola's 2024 flop Megalopolis.

After Megalopolis bombed at the box office, Hoffman once again quietly retreated from Hollywood.

