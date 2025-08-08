EXCLUSIVE: Jaime King Ordered to Reveal Financial Information After Failing to Pay Over $100K to Ex Kyle Newman's Divorce Lawyers Following Nasty Split

Jaime King has been ordered to disclose her finances in court after allegedly failing to pay more than $100,000 to her ex-husband Kyle Newman’s divorce lawyers, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to court filings, the Hart of Dixie star is facing a September 16 court date where she must hand over details about her assets so Newman’s former law firm, Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles, home to celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, can collect on the unpaid sum.