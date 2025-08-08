EXCLUSIVE: Jaime King Ordered to Reveal Financial Information After Failing to Pay Over $100K to Ex Kyle Newman's Divorce Lawyers Following Nasty Split

Your tip
Jaime King Ordered to Reveal Financial Information After Failing to Pay Over $100K to Ex Kyle Newman's Divorce Lawyers Following Nasty Split

Jaime King has been ordered to pay up.

Aug. 8 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Jaime King has been ordered to disclose her finances in court after allegedly failing to pay more than $100,000 to her ex-husband Kyle Newman’s divorce lawyers, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to court filings, the Hart of Dixie star is facing a September 16 court date where she must hand over details about her assets so Newman’s former law firm, Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles, home to celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser, can collect on the unpaid sum.

A Staggering Sum

A judge previously ordered King to fork over $100,000 in her battle with ex Newman.

King, 46, was ordered in May 2024 to pay $98,441.16 in legal fees, plus around $2,000 in interest.

Judge Joshua D. Wayser wrote at the time: "It is appropriate that [King], the high earner in the marriage, pay those fees."

The order gave the actress 30 days to pay, but more than a year later, the firm claims they haven’t received a dime.

Bitter Divorce

The divorce turned bitter almost immediately.

The latest legal blow for King comes after a series of brutal court setbacks in the former couple's years-long battle.

We previously covered the dissolution of the marriage, including King's recent comments claiming it has been "scary" to lose custody of her children.

In March, King lost physical custody of her sons James, 11, and Leo, 9, to Newman and was forced out of her Los Angeles home for owing more than $42,000 in back rent to her landlord.

While the pair share legal custody, Newman has sole physical custody.

King's visitation rights are limited to three supervised visits per week, a restriction imposed after she failed to complete a court-ordered drug and alcohol rehabilitation program, weekly testing, a 26-week parenting course, and counseling.

Leo is also megastar Taylor Swift's godson.

King lost physical custody of her two children.

The split turned nastier in October 2024 when Newman sought sole custody, claiming he found her "strung out" and "drunk" while caring for their sons. The retired athlete also previously accused King of abuse.

Court docs showed Newman submitted photos of alleged bruises during their bitter 2020 divorce battle over custody.

In his 2020 filing, Newman accused King of being out of control in 2019, allegedly using a mix of substances including hydrocodone, Klonopin, Adderall, Xanax, and sleeping pills.

The actress was previously accused of drug use.

The financial troubles have mounted alongside the custody drama.

King, whose engagement to investor Austin Sosa was recently announced, has seen her career overshadowed by headlines about missed payments, rehab stints, and courtroom showdowns.

Now, with the September 16 deadline looming and the threat of arrest if she fails to appear, King faces yet another chapter in her messy, high-profile split. And if Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles has its way, this one ends with a check.

