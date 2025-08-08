Todd Chrisley's Gay Confession: Reality Star Claps Back At Rumors He Had An Affair With Former Business Associate Mark Braddock In Wild Post-Pardon Interview

Before reporting to a Florida prison in January 2023, Todd made catty comments about why he never would have remotely considered hooking up with Braddock during an episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast.

"What insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock," Todd huffed.

He went on to jeer Braddock's appearance, saying he was "someone that looks like a thumb."

Todd then gave his former business associate credit for having good taste in who he'd want to get with, making a racy comment to his son, Chase Chrisley.

“Let me tell you something. I could understand if you’d have had sex with me, it would [make] you crazy. I get that," he snarked. "There have been many who have been d---notized by your daddy."