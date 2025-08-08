Todd Chrisley's Gay Confession: Reality Star Claps Back At Rumors He Had An Affair With Former Business Associate Mark Braddock In Wild Post-Pardon Interview
Todd Chrisley used a post-prison interview to blast rumors that he had a gay affair with former business associate Mark Braddock, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former Chrisley Knows Best star, 56, is no stranger to reports that he's dabbled in same-sex romances. This time around, he used some very graphic language to say if he wanted to perform certain sex acts with a man, he would, and that he doesn't need to "experiment."
'He'd Have Come Back for Seconds'
Todd sat down with former Real Housewives of Atlanta star and close pal Kandi Burruss' Speak on That podcast, which dropped on Wednesday, August. 6.
He revisited claims made by Braddock that the duo had an affair in the early 2000s.
“Let’s just be very clear: If I had f----- him once, he’d have come back for seconds,” Todd proudly boasted.
“He said it was a one-time thing, thinks it was an experiment. You ain’t experimenting on s---! You know what you’re doing. I don't need to experiment giving head. If I wanted to give head, I'd give head," the former USA network star confidently bragged.
Freedom for the Chrisleys
Braddock made the affair claims while testifying against Todd in his 2022 trial for bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion. His wife, Julie Chrisley, also went on trial, and the pair was found guilty on all charges. Todd received a 12-year federal prison sentence, while Julie was given 7 years behind bars.
The couple served more than two years in prison before receiving a full pardon from President Donald Trump in May.
Leave Them Wanting More
Before reporting to a Florida prison in January 2023, Todd made catty comments about why he never would have remotely considered hooking up with Braddock during an episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast.
"What insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock," Todd huffed.
He went on to jeer Braddock's appearance, saying he was "someone that looks like a thumb."
Todd then gave his former business associate credit for having good taste in who he'd want to get with, making a racy comment to his son, Chase Chrisley.
“Let me tell you something. I could understand if you’d have had sex with me, it would [make] you crazy. I get that," he snarked. "There have been many who have been d---notized by your daddy."
Royal Family X-Rated Nightmare: Princess Isabella Ridiculed After Being Spotted At Music Festival Wearing Vulgar Shirt With Her Brother
Years Spent Refuting Gay Rumors
Gay rumors dogged Todd ever since Chrisley Knows Best premiered 11 years ago. Due to his drawn-out southern drawl and flamboyant mannerisms, he was on the receiving end of speculation that he was in the closet and his marriage to Julie was a sham, despite their three children. Todd also has two adult kids from his first marriage to Teresa Terry.
Burruss, 49, even compiled a selection of clips over the years of Todd refuting gay allegations, including an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.
Host Wendy Williams told him, "People have called you a queen," while a cool and calm Todd quipped, "People have said queen or king, but either one has a check attached to it."