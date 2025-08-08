Royal Family X-Rated Nightmare: Princess Isabella Ridiculed After Being Spotted At Music Festival Wearing Vulgar Shirt With Her Brother

Princess Isabella has sparked backlash for her family after she was caught wearing a vulgar t-shirt at a Danish music festival, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Queen Mary and King Frederik were shamed by royalists after their daughter was photographed wearing a black t-shirt reading "f----- him yesterday" with an arrow pointing to the side in bold white letters at Smukfest in Skanderborg. Isabella, 18, attended the festival with her older brother, Crown Prince Christian, 19.

Bold Message

Crown Prince Christian and Princess Isabella are attending the Smukfest in Skanderborg.



📸Dan Mariegaard pic.twitter.com/BvxhmnxHrN — ChristinZ (@ChristinsQueens) August 6, 2025 Source: @CHRISTINSQUEENS/X Isabella wore a shirt reading 'f----- him yesterday' in bold white letters at a music festival.

The teenager celebrated her 18th birthday in April with a grand celebration fit for a real-life princess. The Danish royal family marked the special occasion by unveiling Isabella's first official gala portrait. In the portrait, Isabella donned her first official tiara, a gift from her grandmother, Queen Margrethe. She beamed as she posed in an orange satin gown with her blue Order of the Elephant sash and regalia. Fast forward a little more than three months, and Isabella ditched her usual prim and proper appearance at the music festival.

Critics Weigh-in

Source: MEGA Isabella's look was s stark difference from her usual prim and proper appearance.

Isabella was hardly recognizable in the baggy, controversial t-shirt, which she paired with a bright orange bucket hat. She kept her hair down and natural and wore minimal jewelry. Without sunglasses, there was no mistaking the young woman seen in photos was Isabella. Royal commentator Jarl Cordua reportedly slammed Isabella over the perceived message the 18-year-old's shirt sent. He wrote online: "'F****d him yesterday.' The rich are having a party because the second-oldest royal child let loose at a festival yesterday wearing a shirt with the aforementioned text."

Cordua continued: "Not surprisingly, there are people who love that kind of thing. I'm also in favor of the royals letting loose a little. They always have. They should definitely be allowed to. BUT. There are limits. "We'll probably live with that shirt, but I wouldn't recommend making it a habit. Being royal is an obligation. And it's probably time for someone to tell her that." Longtime Danish TV host Jim Lyngvild also told an outlet he was surprised by Isabella's attire.

'Brilliant' PR Move

Source: MEGA Critics said the shirt was unbecoming of a royal family member.