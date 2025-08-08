All I Want... From King Charles! Mariah Carey Shares Bizarre Requests She Has For Cancer-Stricken Monarch Before Performing At Royal's Home
Mariah Carey has shared the bizarre request she has for King Charles ahead of her performance at Sandringham estate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Carey, 56, is set to perform at the monarch's home for the Heritage Live concert series on August 15.
Don't Bug the Monarch
While promoting her upcoming show during an appearance on Capital Xtra, the diva confessed she initially did not have any request for Charles' team because she "didn't want to bother him."
When the hosts asked Carey if there was anything she wanted from the monarch, the singer said: "No, because I just want to leave him alone. I don't want to bother people."
Host Manny Norte added in a mocking tone: "I'll ask him a few things. Like, no tax, no congestion, straight away, you know?"
'No Tax' Demands
Carey joked it wouldn't be fair for her to make demands to Charles because she wasn't from the U.K.
Norte said: "Okay. Fair, fair. That's what I want: No tax, no congestion, no parking (fees) for the rest of my life. You know what I mean?"
The All I Want For Christmas is You singer shot back, "And you think he's just going to give that to you?" to which the host replied, "Well, if I was performing or DJing, I'd ask that. Would you ask for me?"
Backed into a corner, Carey reluctantly agreed but noted: "I'm going to say you told me to ask."
She added she was "serious" about brining the host's tax request to Charles' attention.
'Living Like a Queen'
Carey had another strange moment while making the UK media rounds. During an interview with Capital Radio, the hitmaker admitted she "never knows what day it is" and has never had "that Friday feeling" when she was asked about her unusual practice of refusing to acknowledge time.
Sources revealed Carey has spent a pretty penny so far during her trip to the UK. She is reportedly spending more than $336,000 on her lodging alone.
Carey traveled across the pond on her private jet last week and performed at Brighton Pride over the weekend.
Insiders said Carey is now in London, where she's rented a top-floor suite at the Corinthia hotel, where Beyoncé stayed for 12 nights when she performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Carey's room is said to cost over $26,000 a night and features a terrace, private spa, fireplace, wine cellar, and living room.
A source said: "She blocked out two weeks in the best suite. It's only the best for Mariah. Her royal gig is a huge deal, so naturally, she is living like a queen."