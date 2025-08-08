EXCLUSIVE: JFK and Hitler's Steamy Love Triangle — How Future Prez Battled Evil Dictator For Danish Journalist in Secret Romance That 'Changed' His Love Life Forever
John F. Kennedy once found himself in an intense love triangle with Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, as both men duked it out for the affection of a Danish journalist, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Inga Arvad, a former pageant queen, caught the eye of both men, but only one was able to come out on top according to a new book titled, JFK: Public, Private, Secret.
Who Was Inga Arvad?
Arvad, 28 at the time, met the future president, just 24 at the time, in Washington, D.C. in 1941. Arvad had dabbled in Hollywood, starring in films before getting "bored" with the glitz and glamour and turning to journalism instead.
According to author J. Randy Taraborrelli, this career switch allowed her to cover Nazi Hermann Goering's engagement, and she was able to attend his wedding, where she crossed paths with Hitler. The tyrant was so charmed by Arvad, he would eventually allow her to interview him on three separate occasions.
Arvad even accompanied Hitler to the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, and sat in his private box, also accepting a personal photo he gave her of himself. Hitler thought Arvad was "the most perfect example of Nordic beauty," Taraborrelli writes in his book, and she was courted to be a spy for his Third Reich.
Arvad Meets JFK... Everything Changes
Despite Hitler's notable romance with Eva Braun, he told his closest aides how head over heels he was for Arvad, according to insiders. However, that didn't stir Arvad very much as she pulled away from Hitler due to his concerning behavior and fled to America.
It is at this point in her life where she attended the Columbia School of Journalism in New York and took a job with the Washington Times-Herald, and also shared an apartment While at the D.C. paper, she shared an apartment with fellow staffer Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy – JFK’s reporter sister – who introduced Arvad to the dashing future president.
"It was pretty much love at first sight," when one of Arvad's two children told Taraborrelli for his book. However, the romance ruffled JFK's father Joe's feathers, as Arvad was a suspected Nazi spy, and he believed this rumor alone would ruin his son's political aspirations.
Joe is said to have ordered JFK to dump that "Nazy b----," to no avail, as the pair continued to spend time together.
JFK's dad got the last laugh, though, as he forced his son to end the affair in March 1942, five months before the FBI concluded its investigation on Arvad and found her innocent of espionage. According to sources, JFK never forgave his father for making him end his romance with Arvad.
In a diary entry written by JFK in 1945, he praised Hitler, as he reportedly boasted that his former love rival "had in him the stuff of which legends are made" and predicted he'd emerge as "one of the most significant figures who ever lived."
Leon Wagener, a Kennedy expert and presidential historian, claimed JFK was a changed man following his hot romance, and not for the better.
EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez Accused of 'Using Convicted Criminal to Purposely Feed False Information' to Cheerleader Suing Actor For Defamation — As $25Million Court Battle Takes Latest Twist
"He became far less romantic, even remote to women, and, eventually, came to view them only as sexual objects," Wagener said. "It was a wound that never quite healed, even after he married Jackie."
JFK tied the knot with Jackie on September 12, 1953, and they were married until his assassination on November 22, 1963.