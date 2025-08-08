EXCLUSIVE: JFK and Hitler's Steamy Love Triangle — How Future Prez Battled Evil Dictator For Danish Journalist in Secret Romance That 'Changed' His Love Life Forever

Despite Hitler's notable romance with Eva Braun, he told his closest aides how head over heels he was for Arvad, according to insiders. However, that didn't stir Arvad very much as she pulled away from Hitler due to his concerning behavior and fled to America.

It is at this point in her life where she attended the Columbia School of Journalism in New York and took a job with the Washington Times-Herald, and also shared an apartment While at the D.C. paper, she shared an apartment with fellow staffer Kathleen "Kick" Kennedy – JFK’s reporter sister – who introduced Arvad to the dashing future president.

"It was pretty much love at first sight," when one of Arvad's two children told Taraborrelli for his book. However, the romance ruffled JFK's father Joe's feathers, as Arvad was a suspected Nazi spy, and he believed this rumor alone would ruin his son's political aspirations.

Joe is said to have ordered JFK to dump that "Nazy b----," to no avail, as the pair continued to spend time together.