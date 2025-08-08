Your tip
Mario Lopez
EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez Accused of 'Using Individual to Purposely Feed False Information to Cheerleader' Suing Actor For Defamation — As $25Million Court Battle Takes Latest Twist

photo of Mario Lopez and court document
Source: state of california/mega

Mario Lopez is accused of asking someone to feed false information to the woman suing him.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 8 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

The woman suing Mario Lopez for defamation claims the former Saved By the Bell star had someone feed her "false information" to make her look crazy, in court papers obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Desiree Townsend contends it's all part of an elaborate "smear campaign" aimed at derailing her $25million lawsuit.

Photo of Desiree Townsend
Source: Desiree Townsend

Desiree Townsend wants the actor to pay her $25million for reposting an embarrassing video from her past.

In new court papers filed by the so-called "Flu Shot Cheerleader," Townsend alleges an unnamed individual was "acting to extract information from me and to feed me false information in furtherance of Petitioner’s legal strategy."

Townsend said some of that information included fake news that the Access Hollywood host was under investigation by NBCUniversal for sexual harassment.

image

"This misinformation was used to provoke online commentary that could then be mischaracterized as harassment in support of the restraining order request," the documents note.

Lopez Accused of 'Full-Blown Outburst'

photo of mario lopez
Source: nbc/universal

Lopez wants to extend a restraining order.

The new filing comes as the two battled in court this week over Lopez's request to extend a restraining order on his accuser after she surprised him at his home to serve him legal papers.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Townsend has accused Lopez, 51, of orchestrating an alleged "smear campaign" against her after reposting an embarrassing video from her past.

However, Townsend told us she was the one left feeling threatened after Lopez "completely lost it" on the witness stand during the hearing.

"He screamed, actually screamed, on the witness stand," Townsend recounted. "He was so 'pissed' as he categorized it that the judge had to calm him down.

"He had a full-blown outburst, yelling that I was 'crazy,' 'unhinged,' and a 'stalker.' And yes, he said all that while shouting."

We have reached out to Lopez and his attorney for comment.

Townsend Felt Forced to Sue

Lopez was caught on camera being served the lawsuit papers.
Source: Desiree Townsend

The star was caught on camera being served the lawsuit papers.

Townsend earned the nickname the "Flu Shot Cheerleader" more than 15 years ago, when she was the subject of an Inside Edition story about claims a seasonal flu shot left her with a rare neurological condition that caused her to slur her speech and convulse sporadically.

The now paralegal thought she had buried her past until Lopez shared the video on his own Instagram page, while adding the caption: "There’s gotta be some kind of award for this performance," while adding the hashtags #MethodActor and #OscarWorthy.

After repeated requests to take down the disparaging comment, Townsend felt she had no other choice but to file a $25million defamation lawsuit against the star and his employers.

Townsend told RadarOnline.com she was shocked when she first discovered Lopez's comments: "I couldn’t understand why he would post about me. It was so outside of his character to be putting something like that up.

"He used the video segment from Inside Edition and the defamatory comment about me to increase engagement on his platform."

Desire to Take Down the Post

mario lopez
Source: mega

Lopez allegedly lashed out at her in court.

The former NFL cheerleader contends that after Lopez experienced a dip in his social standing, he used her story to gain followers and boost his engagement.

"I was honestly hoping he would just take it down; instead, it escalated to what became clearly a smear campaign against me," Townsend said.

"(Instead) He called me a lying b----, and now Mario is conspiring to continue the defamation and to destroy my prospective business opportunities with individuals at NBC."

