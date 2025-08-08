EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez Accused of 'Using Individual to Purposely Feed False Information to Cheerleader' Suing Actor For Defamation — As $25Million Court Battle Takes Latest Twist

The new filing comes as the two battled in court this week over Lopez's request to extend a restraining order on his accuser after she surprised him at his home to serve him legal papers.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Townsend has accused Lopez, 51, of orchestrating an alleged "smear campaign" against her after reposting an embarrassing video from her past.

However, Townsend told us she was the one left feeling threatened after Lopez "completely lost it" on the witness stand during the hearing.

"He screamed, actually screamed, on the witness stand," Townsend recounted. "He was so 'pissed' as he categorized it that the judge had to calm him down.

"He had a full-blown outburst, yelling that I was 'crazy,' 'unhinged,' and a 'stalker.' And yes, he said all that while shouting."

We have reached out to Lopez and his attorney for comment.