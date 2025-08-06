EXCLUSIVE: Mario Lopez 'Screams In Full-Blown Outburst' During Fiery Court Appearance — As Actor Clashes with 'Flu Shot Cheerleader' Suing Him for Defamation

As RadarOnline.com reported, Townsend has accused Lopez, 51, of orchestrating a "smear campaign" against her after reposting an embarrassing video from her past.

The actor and television host finally faced his accuser in court on Wednesday, August 6, as he argued to have a temporary restraining order extended after Townsend surprised him at his home on Father's Day to serve him with legal papers.

However, Townsend told RadarOnline.com she was the one left feeling threatened after Lopez "completely lost it" on the witness stand during the hearing.

"He screamed, actually screamed, on the witness stand," Townsend recounted. "He was so 'pissed' as he categorized it that the judge had to calm him down.

"He had a full-blown outburst, yelling that I was 'crazy,' 'unhinged,' and a 'stalker.' And yes, he said all that while shouting."

We have reached out to Lopez and his attorney for comment. The hearing will resume later this week with Townsend taking the stand to undergo cross-examination by Lopez’s attorney.