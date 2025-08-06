Kennedy Family Blackmail Scandal: JFK Jr Feared His Own Family Would Cruelly Tell the World He Was Secretly Gay — if He Didn’t Publicly Support Cousin Accused of Rape

Author Jerry Oppenheimer made claims about John allegedly being blackmailed by a member of his family in his 2015 unauthorized biography, RFK, Jr.: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Dark Side of the Dream.

Oppenheimer wrote how John's friend, James Ridgway de Szigethy, gave a sworn statement to a member of Congress in 1993, saying that his pal believed Smith was "likely to have committed the rape."

De Szigethy said Kennedy told him that his cousin's issues were allegedly known to the family and "'they should have done something about Willie years ago when he first started doing this,’ meaning .... raping women."

Smith is the son of the late Jean Kennedy Smith and her husband, Stephen Smith Jr. Jean was one of Joseph Kennedy and Rose Kennedy's nine children, who included JFK Jr.'s late father, President John F. Kennedy.

Szigethy claimed John confided in him that "when the [Smith] trial took place, he would have to put in an appearance in the courtroom. He told me he did not want to do this, and his mother did not want him to, either. I suggested that he not do it since Willie was guilty, but he told me who was pressuring and why."