Lizzo Slams Ozempic Rumors: 'I Got the Same Belly, the Same Thighs' Amid Dramatic 100-Lb. Weight Loss
Lizzo has opened up about her dramatic weight loss , along with ongoing speculation she had gastric bypass surgery or help from diet wonder drug Ozempic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The singer slammed the accusations, but said there is no shame in whatever method people use to lose weight.
Lizzo discussed her outlook on body positivity in the latest issue of Women's Health magazine. The 37-year-old defended her svelte new look, complimenting and congratulating herself on her success.
"I like how I look now," she said. "I still think I’m big. I’m still wearing plus-size clothing. I have the same rolls. I got the same belly, the same thighs, I think I’m just a smaller version."
The singer is no stranger to the speculations swirling around her weight, and promised to reveal the truth about how she lost it all.
"I work my a-- off, training 3x a week, daily sauna & cardio, adding animal protein back into my diet, hiring a chef who helps me meal prep and keeps track of what I put into my body in a calorie deficit, cutting out sugary Starbucks & full-fat sodas & potato chips," she revealed, adding, "I quit drinking for the longest…(but I’m drinking again cus I earned it!)."
Passing On Ozempic
The Truth Hurts hitmaker revealed she did try Ozempic, but abandoned the drug shortly after it didn’t deliver the results she was hoping for.
"Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So if you eat right, it makes you feel full," she said on the Just Trish podcast back in June. "But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it’s the same thing."
That's not to say she's opposed to weight loss aides – or anything that can help shed some pounds.
"If I did all of this on Ozempic, if I did all this with surgery, I would be just as proud of myself, because this s--- is hard." She added, "Everyone who's ever been in a bigger body in this current version of society knows that this s--- ain’t easy. Existing isn't easy."
Total Transformation
Sources have told RadarOnline.com the performer, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, tipped the scales at nearly 300 pounds before her shocking slimdown.
"She's feeling proud of herself," an insider shared. "It's a total transformation, and she's so motivated to get even fitter."
Top diet doc Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Lizzo, notes that the 5-foot-10 Grammy-winning artist "appears to have lost 100 pounds," estimating that she "weighs 180 pounds – just 10 pounds away from her ideal weight of 170."
The shrinking songbird previously confessed that she was fed up with "being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look."
Au Naturel
The insider added: "Lizzo is very defensive about it. She is bothered that people think she somehow cheated when this was all her own hard work."
Fischer, author of The Park Avenue Diet, believes it's possible that Lizzo went the natural route.
Citing diet expert Robert Atkins, Fischer said: "Dr. Atkins taught me people should lose one to two pounds per week to prevent hypothyroidism. So, 100 pounds in a year is entirely safe and achievable."