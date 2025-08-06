Lizzo Slams Ozempic Rumors: 'I Got the Same Belly, the Same Thighs' Amid Dramatic 100-Lb. Weight Loss

Lizzo discussed her outlook on body positivity in the latest issue of Women's Health magazine. The 37-year-old defended her svelte new look, complimenting and congratulating herself on her success.

"I like how I look now," she said. "I still think I’m big. I’m still wearing plus-size clothing. I have the same rolls. I got the same belly, the same thighs, I think I’m just a smaller version."

The singer is no stranger to the speculations swirling around her weight, and promised to reveal the truth about how she lost it all.

"I work my a-- off, training 3x a week, daily sauna & cardio, adding animal protein back into my diet, hiring a chef who helps me meal prep and keeps track of what I put into my body in a calorie deficit, cutting out sugary Starbucks & full-fat sodas & potato chips," she revealed, adding, "I quit drinking for the longest…(but I’m drinking again cus I earned it!)."