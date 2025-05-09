'Proud of Herself': Shrinking Songbird Lizzo Brushes Off Ozempic Scuttlebutt and Credits 'Weight Training' With Causing Her 'Total Transformation'
Weighty warbler Lizzo recently flaunted her skinnier figure on social media, and sources told RadarOnline.com the once-hefty hitmaker has dropped 100 pounds.
The About Damn Time singer, 37, posed in a hot pink lace bralette and matching briefs in a series of cheeky selfies she shared online. Sources said the performer, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, tipped the scales at nearly 300 pounds before her shocking slimdown.
"She's feeling proud of herself," an insider shared. "It's a total transformation, and she's so motivated to get even fitter."
Top diet doc Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Lizzo, notes that the 5-foot-10 Grammy-winning artist "appears to have lost 100 pounds," estimating that she "weighs 180 pounds – just 10 pounds away from her ideal weight of 170."
The shrinking songbird previously confessed that she was fed up with "being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look."
Lizzo has denied using weight loss drugs like Ozempic to achieve her new bod – and has publicly pinned her success on "weight training" and a "calorie deficit."
The insider added: "Lizzo is very defensive about it. She is bothered that people think she somehow cheated when this was all her own hard work."
Fischer, author of The Park Avenue Diet, believes it's totally possible that Lizzo went the natural route.
Citing diet expert Robert Atkins, Fischer said: "Dr. Atkins taught me people should lose one to two pounds per week to prevent hypothyroidism. So, 100 pounds in a year is entirely safe and achievable."