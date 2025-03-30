EXCLUSIVE: Lizzo 'Panicking She Will Slip Into Bad Old Ways of Binge-Eating' After Shifting 50 Pounds
Super plump Grammy winner Lizzo's been showing off her slimmed-down bod on social media, but sources said she's still struggling to adjust and using all her willpower to keep from piling the pounds back on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The plus-size 36-year-old warbler, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, once lugged around over 300 pounds on her 5-foot-10 frame, but recently bragged that she's lost more than 16 percent of her body fat, putting her at under 250.
The About Damn Time singer admitted she was fed up with "being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look."
A source said: "She's slimmer, and even though she still has some rolls and cellulite, that's okay by her. She's feeling great.
"The problem now is keeping it off and not sliding back into old bad habits like junk food and ice cream and slacking off on exercise."
The Truth Hurts hitmaker has long preached body acceptance at any size, but now that she's gotten thinner, she's "terrified" of seeing the pounds plop back on."
The insider added: "She is feeling so good right now, she's got more energy and feels sexier, too. She can wear her dream clothes and all the briefest bikinis her money can buy."
"But she's yo-yo dieted a lot before, so it's hard not to stress over gaining the weight back," they added.
The source said the entertainer plans to continue working with her trainer, walking every day and doing Pilates.
"The biggest worry is her diet," warned the insider. "If she starts eating all the crap again, she will end up as big as she was before or bigger."