EXCLUSIVE: Lizzo 'Panicking She Will Slip Into Bad Old Ways of Binge-Eating' After Shifting 50 Pounds

Super plump Grammy winner Lizzo's been showing off her slimmed-down bod on social media, but sources said she's still struggling to adjust and using all her willpower to keep from piling the pounds back on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The plus-size 36-year-old warbler, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, once lugged around over 300 pounds on her 5-foot-10 frame, but recently bragged that she's lost more than 16 percent of her body fat, putting her at under 250.

The About Damn Time singer admitted she was fed up with "being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look."