Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Lizzo
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Lizzo 'Panicking She Will Slip Into Bad Old Ways of Binge-Eating' After Shifting 50 Pounds

Photo of Lizzo
Source: MEGA

Lizzo has turned heads with her major transformation, but she's afraid her large frame may return.

March 30 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Super plump Grammy winner Lizzo's been showing off her slimmed-down bod on social media, but sources said she's still struggling to adjust and using all her willpower to keep from piling the pounds back on, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The plus-size 36-year-old warbler, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, once lugged around over 300 pounds on her 5-foot-10 frame, but recently bragged that she's lost more than 16 percent of her body fat, putting her at under 250.

The About Damn Time singer admitted she was fed up with "being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look."

Article continues below advertisement
lizzo panics returning binge eating habits lost lbs
Source: MEGA

Lizzo is determined to keep the pounds off after shedding over 16% of her body fat.

Article continues below advertisement

A source said: "She's slimmer, and even though she still has some rolls and cellulite, that's okay by her. She's feeling great.

"The problem now is keeping it off and not sliding back into old bad habits like junk food and ice cream and slacking off on exercise."

The Truth Hurts hitmaker has long preached body acceptance at any size, but now that she's gotten thinner, she's "terrified" of seeing the pounds plop back on."

The insider added: "She is feeling so good right now, she's got more energy and feels sexier, too. She can wear her dream clothes and all the briefest bikinis her money can buy."

Article continues below advertisement
lizzo panics returning binge eating habits lost lbs
Source: MEGA

Lizzo plans to stick to walking and Pilates to avoid slipping into old habits.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
lindsay lohan writes off dad latest arrest

EXCLUSIVE: How Lindsay Lohan Has 'Written Off' Troublemaker Dad 'Forever' After his Latest Arrest

Photo of Prince William and Meghan Markle with Prince Harry

EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Plotting to Strip' Brother Harry and Wife Meghan Markle of Their Sussex Title When He Takes Throne From Cancer-Battling King Charles

"But she's yo-yo dieted a lot before, so it's hard not to stress over gaining the weight back," they added.

The source said the entertainer plans to continue working with her trainer, walking every day and doing Pilates.

"The biggest worry is her diet," warned the insider. "If she starts eating all the crap again, she will end up as big as she was before or bigger."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.