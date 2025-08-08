Trump's Team Goes Off on 'Loser' Rosie O'Donnell After Ex-Host For 'The View' Predicted Morning Show Will Be 'Canceled' For Not 'Aligning' With the Controversial Prez
Donald Trump's spokesperson blasted his archenemy Rosie O'Donnell as a "loser" after the comedian went on an unhinged rant claiming The View is about to be cancelled, thanks to the show's panel taking shots critical of the president at every turn, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The Commander-in-Chief's representative also declared that TDS-addled cohost Joy Behar should join O'Donnell in Ireland, where the comedian and former The View cohost, 63, fled following the tycoon's election to a second term in office.
'Irrelevant Losers'
“Rosie O’Donnell and ‘Joyless’ Behar are irrelevant losers with too much time on their hands, whining about a failing talk show while everyday Americans are working hard,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers says in a statement on Friday, August 8.
"Our country is better off with Rosie living abroad — and we can all hope ‘Joyless’ Behar will join her next!" Rogers continued, referencing O'Donnell residing in Ireland.
In addition to slamming The View for going so far left, Rogers also called out "the mainstream media" for alienating half the country's voters with anti-Trump stances, adding that the decline in viewers proves "that writing off 80 million Americans is not a winning business model."
Women Speaking Their 'Opinons' Are a 'Threat'
Trump's brutal clapbackcame hours after O'Donnell claimed her former show was on the verge of getting the axe for voicing opinions highly critical of the president. The New York native cohosted the show from 2006 to 2007, returning for a brief stint in 2014, and still keeps up with The View's TDS-filled hot topics segments.
"You know what I just read today? ABC is 'reviewing the liberal bias” on The View. The VIEW. The show with five women speaking their own opinions – That’s the threat now," the former host raged in a Thursday, August 7, TikTok post.
"They say they’re not canceling it — they’re just 'reviewing the bias.' Which is code for – we're gonna cancel it, we’re just trying to soften you up first," she wrote about how the network is allegedly setting the stage for an eventual axing.
O'Donnell claimed that sexism is playing a role in ABC's review of the show's highly left-leaning stance.
"And The View? Well, that’s a little too much woman — a little too much truth — a little too much Joy Behar saying 'I don’t think the insurrection was a tourist visit, Karen,'" she noted about her former cohost, whom Trump's spokesperson previously labelled a "loser."
'This Is About Obeidience'
D'Donnell then took a savage swipe at Trump, sniping: "They say they want 'balance.' But what they mean is silence. Silence anything that doesn’t praise the orange messiah and his golden escalator of lies."
The Sleepless in Seattle star said that after her two stints on the ABC daytime gabfest, "I know how hard it is to get four women to agree on lunch — let alone politics. So, don’t tell me The View is some radical leftist threat."
"This isn’t about bias — This is about obedience. This is about removing any program that doesn’t align with Trumpism," O'Donnell sweepingly claimed.
She alleged that "balance" is no longer wanted in favor of "obedience," sneering, "And they will shut down anything that reminds people of what freedom sounds like."
'One-Sided Political Soapbox'
O'Donnell's explosive rant came as The View was in its summer hiatus. It is still scheduled to return in September for Season 29.
While the hardline Democrat claimed the show is being targeted for being anti-Trump, the guests on the second half of Season 28 featured 102 liberal guests and not a single conservative voice, causing ABC execs to launch an investigation into the show's booking process.
"This was never meant to be a one-sided political soapbox," an ABC insider told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about the imbalance on his Substack. "But the data is clear, and now there’s pressure to fix it."
"Top brass wants change, fast," the insider spilled. "They’re terrified this becomes an election-year scandal."
Days before going on The View's summer hiatus, Behar raged so hard about Trump that the Commander-in-Chief's spokesperson called her out publicly.
Rogers snapped: "Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s no surprise that The View’s ratings hit an all-time low last year. She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air."