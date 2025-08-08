Trump's Team Goes Off on 'Loser' Rosie O'Donnell After Ex-Host For 'The View' Predicted Morning Show Will Be 'Canceled' For Not 'Aligning' With the Controversial Prez

Trump's brutal clapbackcame hours after O'Donnell claimed her former show was on the verge of getting the axe for voicing opinions highly critical of the president. The New York native cohosted the show from 2006 to 2007, returning for a brief stint in 2014, and still keeps up with The View's TDS-filled hot topics segments.

"You know what I just read today? ABC is 'reviewing the liberal bias” on The View. The VIEW. The show with five women speaking their own opinions – That’s the threat now," the former host raged in a Thursday, August 7, TikTok post.

"They say they’re not canceling it — they’re just 'reviewing the bias.' Which is code for – we're gonna cancel it, we’re just trying to soften you up first," she wrote about how the network is allegedly setting the stage for an eventual axing.

O'Donnell claimed that sexism is playing a role in ABC's review of the show's highly left-leaning stance.

"And The View? Well, that’s a little too much woman — a little too much truth — a little too much Joy Behar saying 'I don’t think the insurrection was a tourist visit, Karen,'" she noted about her former cohost, whom Trump's spokesperson previously labelled a "loser."