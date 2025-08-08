Elon Musk Mocked For 'Absurd' Prediction as Billionaire Claims Mars Will Have Self-Sustaining City in 20 Years and Reveals New Starship Flight Timeline

Even though Musk is looking at 2028 as a realistic date to launch an unmanned Starship mission to Mars, with a crewed flight likely to follow in 2030, the 54-year-old is still hopeful to kick things off as soon as next year.

After a person on his platform X, "What’s the timeline you have set, Elon? It sounds fascinating, and I am glad to be alive when this is happening," Musk was quick to give an honest answer.

He said: "Slight chance of Starship flight to Mars crewed by Optimus in Nov/Dec next year. A lot needs to go right for that. More likely, first flight without humans in ~3.5 years, next flight ~5.5 years with humans."

The Tesla boss said the Big Red planet will have a "self-sustaining city in 20 to 30 years."