Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Brooke Hogan

Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Demands Autopsy on Late WWE Star As 'Emergency Questions' Surround His Shocking Death — 'My Dad's Dignity Deserves It'

Photo of Brooke Hogan, Hulk Hogan
Source: @mizzhogan/instagram;MEGA

Brooke Hogan is pleading for answers about her late dad Hulk Hogan's death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 8 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Brooke Hogan is willing to do anything to make sure her late father, Hulk Hogan, gets an autopsy done, even pay for it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 37-year-old recently went off during an interview, admitting how frustrated she is over the mystery of her dad's death and the lack of an investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

Footing The Bill For The Autopsy

Photo of Hulk Hogan, Brooke Hogan, Hulk Hogan
Source: MEGA;@mizzhogan/Instagram

Brooke has no problem paying for her father's autopsy.

"I’m glad to see that my dad has not been cremated and that Sky [Daily, Hulk's widow] is waiting because of family questions," Brooke said on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 7.

She added: "With all of the speculation and uncertainty of my dad’s death, I want to personally offer to pay for an autopsy if that’s what it takes to get it done. My dad’s dignity and legacy deserve it."

The former reality star wasn't done there, as in a follow-up post, she claimed she had seen "multiple near-perfect blood panels" while managing the WWE icon's medical care.

"I was told he was cremated without an autopsy, which of course freaked me out – but he has not been cremated and [Daily's] doing the research,” Brooke later added.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Do Think It's Weird'

Photo of Brooke and Hulk Hogan
Source: MEGA

The late WWE star's daughter called it 'weird' an autopsy was not performed on her famous father.

While the mother-of-two doesn't go as far as to call Hulk's passing a homicide, and revealed she still doesn't understand his cause of death, especially after it was noted he was suffering from chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

"I don’t think anyone thinks there’s foul play suspected, but the man had a very complicated medical history," she told her social media followers.. "Hearing what was coming out was shocking to me, given that I’ve seen MULTIPLE near-perfect blood panels of my father's, and then all of a sudden everything’s different?"

Brooke added: "Anyone would want answers. And she’s doing just that."

Following the wrestling legend's death, Brooke also hopped on Bubba the Love Sponge's radio show to once again rage over the lack of autopsy.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Brooke Hogan, Hulk Hogan
Source: MEGA

The 37-year-old has shot down rumors of foul play, instead questioning his cause of death.

"I do think it's weird that no autopsy was performed, because, yes, you can have a heart attack, but what was the reason for the heart attack is the question," she said at the time, after Hulk's death was listed as acute myocardial infarction.

Brooke also confirmed there was no history of cancer in their family, and she was by her dad's side during several of his surgeries, and leukemia was never mentioned by doctors when going through his bloodwork.

On July 24, following a 911 call, police told RadarOnline.com in a statement of Hulk's death: "Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Picture of machine gun kelly and Megan Fox

Why Megan Fox Was Left 'Fuming' Over Parenting Comment: Machine Gun Kelly Reveals What Triggered 'Transformers' Star's Anger

photo of Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson's Heartbreaking Loss: 'American Idol' Alum 'Devastated' For Her Two Children After Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Death Following Private Melanoma Battle

No Cash For Brooke

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Brooke Hogan, Hulk Hogan
Source: MEGA

Brooke previously revealed she was not on the wrestler's will.

"The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," the statement concluded.

Authorities also made clear there were "no signs of foul play or anything suspicious about the death."

Even with all the questions, one thing is clear: Brooke will not be getting any money, as she took herself off the will in 2023 to avoid any family drama.

"I was sobbing, and I just said, ‘Take me off everything, I don’t want to be a part of it,'" she recalled.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.