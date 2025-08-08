Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Demands Autopsy on Late WWE Star As 'Emergency Questions' Surround His Shocking Death — 'My Dad's Dignity Deserves It'
Brooke Hogan is willing to do anything to make sure her late father, Hulk Hogan, gets an autopsy done, even pay for it, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 37-year-old recently went off during an interview, admitting how frustrated she is over the mystery of her dad's death and the lack of an investigation.
Footing The Bill For The Autopsy
"I’m glad to see that my dad has not been cremated and that Sky [Daily, Hulk's widow] is waiting because of family questions," Brooke said on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 7.
She added: "With all of the speculation and uncertainty of my dad’s death, I want to personally offer to pay for an autopsy if that’s what it takes to get it done. My dad’s dignity and legacy deserve it."
The former reality star wasn't done there, as in a follow-up post, she claimed she had seen "multiple near-perfect blood panels" while managing the WWE icon's medical care.
"I was told he was cremated without an autopsy, which of course freaked me out – but he has not been cremated and [Daily's] doing the research,” Brooke later added.
'I Do Think It's Weird'
While the mother-of-two doesn't go as far as to call Hulk's passing a homicide, and revealed she still doesn't understand his cause of death, especially after it was noted he was suffering from chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
"I don’t think anyone thinks there’s foul play suspected, but the man had a very complicated medical history," she told her social media followers.. "Hearing what was coming out was shocking to me, given that I’ve seen MULTIPLE near-perfect blood panels of my father's, and then all of a sudden everything’s different?"
Brooke added: "Anyone would want answers. And she’s doing just that."
Following the wrestling legend's death, Brooke also hopped on Bubba the Love Sponge's radio show to once again rage over the lack of autopsy.
"I do think it's weird that no autopsy was performed, because, yes, you can have a heart attack, but what was the reason for the heart attack is the question," she said at the time, after Hulk's death was listed as acute myocardial infarction.
Brooke also confirmed there was no history of cancer in their family, and she was by her dad's side during several of his surgeries, and leukemia was never mentioned by doctors when going through his bloodwork.
On July 24, following a 911 call, police told RadarOnline.com in a statement of Hulk's death: "Clearwater Fire Department and Clearwater Police Department personnel responded to a medical call at 9:51 a.m. today in the 1000 block of Eldorado Avenue on Clearwater Beach."
No Cash For Brooke
"The nature of the call was for a cardiac arrest. A 71-year-old resident, Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, was treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue crews before being taken by Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased," the statement concluded.
Authorities also made clear there were "no signs of foul play or anything suspicious about the death."
Even with all the questions, one thing is clear: Brooke will not be getting any money, as she took herself off the will in 2023 to avoid any family drama.
"I was sobbing, and I just said, ‘Take me off everything, I don’t want to be a part of it,'" she recalled.