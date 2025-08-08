Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Demands Autopsy on Late WWE Star As 'Emergency Questions' Surround His Shocking Death — 'My Dad's Dignity Deserves It'

"I’m glad to see that my dad has not been cremated and that Sky [Daily, Hulk's widow] is waiting because of family questions," Brooke said on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 7.

She added: "With all of the speculation and uncertainty of my dad’s death, I want to personally offer to pay for an autopsy if that’s what it takes to get it done. My dad’s dignity and legacy deserve it."

The former reality star wasn't done there, as in a follow-up post, she claimed she had seen "multiple near-perfect blood panels" while managing the WWE icon's medical care.

"I was told he was cremated without an autopsy, which of course freaked me out – but he has not been cremated and [Daily's] doing the research,” Brooke later added.