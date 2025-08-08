Why Megan Fox Was Left 'Fuming' Over Parenting Comment: Machine Gun Kelly Reveals What Triggered 'Transformers' Star's Anger
Megan Fox was left "fuming" after overhearing baby daddy Machine Gun Kelly receive a compliment regarding his parenting.
RadarOnline.com can reveal exactly why Transformers star was livid with the remark, after the rocker dished on what it's like co-parenting with the actress.
'Megan Was Fuming'
He said: "Someone the other day was like, 'You're such a good dad,' because I was just holding the baby.
"So (Megan) was fuming. Yo dude, like, nah nah nah nah nah! She is the one. I just play the guitar and hope and pray that the baby is happy."
MGK went on to call himself a glorified "music teacher" but said being a dad again is "awesome."
He explained: "I want to detract any congrats to me, and just move it to Megan.
"Because she really does all the work. I just keep getting called, like, 'the music teacher.'"
On/Off Romance
The on/off couple welcomed their "little celestial seed" four months after splitting for the second time, allegedly due to the 39-year-old Overcompensating actress discovering text messages from other women on MGK's phone.
But Fox appeared to rekindle her romance with the star by taking a babymoon to Costa Rica together last month.
A source said: "Things feel back to 'normal' between them, but they are not putting a label on their relationship.
"They're still being intimate and technically trying to work things out to reconcile. This trip is a big stepping stone in that direction."
Daddy And Daughter Time
MGK and Fox — who were previously engaged from January 2022 to March 2023 — originally met in 2020 while co-starring on the Puerto Rican set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.
The Tennessee-born bombshell has three older children — Noah, turning 13 next month; Bodhi, 11, and Journey, nine — from her nine-year marriage to ex-husband Brian Austin Green, which ended in 2019.
Meanwhile, the heavily tattooed rocker was only 19 when he became father to daughter Casie Colson Baker, now 16, with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.
"(There's) something about this family and driver's licenses. She missed some (deadline) now she can't get it until September. Either way, she'll get hers before mine. I still don't have one!' MGK previously joked.
"I think it will be a double standard situation. 'Hey I paid for your childhood, so you will now chauffeur me around.'"
RadarOnline.com revealed in June that MGK's flirting with Sydney Sweeney almost derailed his relationship with the mother of his baby daughter
MGK raised eyebrows when he was spied hugging the voluptuous actress, 27, at the opening of the new Palm Tree Beach Club at MGM Grand Las Vegas on May 3.
Our source said: "He's saying all the right things to Megan, but it's clear to her friends he's never going to change as far as his womanizing streak goes.
"He can’t help himself, and his carrying on with Sydney is proof of that."