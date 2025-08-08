Why Megan Fox Was Left 'Fuming' Over Parenting Comment: Machine Gun Kelly Reveals What Triggered 'Transformers' Star's Anger

RadarOnline.com can reveal exactly why Transformers star was livid with the remark, after the rocker dished on what it's like co-parenting with the actress.

Megan Fox was left "fuming" after overhearing baby daddy Machine Gun Kelly receive a compliment regarding his parenting.

MGK says his on/off partner wasn't happy when someone praised him for simply 'holding a baby.'

He said: "Someone the other day was like, 'You're such a good dad,' because I was just holding the baby.

"So (Megan) was fuming. Yo dude, like, nah nah nah nah nah! She is the one. I just play the guitar and hope and pray that the baby is happy."

MGK went on to call himself a glorified "music teacher" but said being a dad again is "awesome."

He explained: "I want to detract any congrats to me, and just move it to Megan.

"Because she really does all the work. I just keep getting called, like, 'the music teacher.'"