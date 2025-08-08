Kelly Clarkson's Heartbreaking Loss: 'American Idol' Alum 'Devastated' For Her Two Children After Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Death Following Private Melanoma Battle
Kelly Clarkson is said to be "devastated" for her kids after the death of ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, RadarOnline.com can report.
Despite their messy divorce, the singer has singled out caring for her children as the main reason she felt it necessary to cancel her Las Vegas residency.
Clarkson's divorce from Blackstock has never affected her devotion to her kids, River, 11, and Remington, 9, and she had been privately supporting him during his secret three-year battle with skin cancer.
A source close to the 43-year-old told People: "When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake.
"Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids."
In a message to fans just hours before Blackstock's death at age 48, Kelly explained that she was canceling her August concerts to care for her kids.
"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she wrote on Instagram.
Bitter Battle
Clarkson's bitter two-year legal battle with Blackstock came to a close in March 2022, when the original American Idol winner agreed to pay her ex-husband just over $1.3million in addition to child and spousal support.
"The divorce was incredibly difficult for her – messy, painful, and something she felt terrible about," the insider added. "But she always wanted her kids to have the best relationship possible with their dad.
"She never spoke poorly about Brandon to the kids."
As part of the divorce settlement, Clarkson agreed to pay Blackstock, who previously worked as her manager, $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 31, 2024, and $45,601 a month in child support until the children turn 18.
The court granted the couple joint-legal custody of their two children, with the Since U Been Gone singer obtaining primary custody.
Home on the Range
After their split, Blackstone continued to live on the duo's Montana ranch, even as the property was awarded to Clarkson in their divorce settlement.
He received a 5.12 percent ownership share and went on to purchase a separate property in Butte after deciding to remain living and working full-time in Big Sky Country.
Blackstone immersed himself in ranching and running his rodeo, leading a reclusive lifestyle that kept him away from the limelight.
Clarkson remained in Los Angeles, where she lived full-time with their children, until relocating her talk show to New York in 2023.
Heartbreaking Passing
Blackstock's family announced his death on Thursday, August 7, confirming he died following a three-year battle with cancer.
In a heartbreaking statement, the family wrote: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away.
"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."