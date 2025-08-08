Kelly Clarkson's Heartbreaking Loss: 'American Idol' Alum 'Devastated' For Her Two Children After Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Death Following Private Melanoma Battle

Clarkson's divorce from Blackstock has never affected her devotion to her kids, River, 11, and Remington, 9, and she had been privately supporting him during his secret three-year battle with skin cancer.

A source close to the 43-year-old told People: "When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake.

"Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids."

In a message to fans just hours before Blackstock's death at age 48, Kelly explained that she was canceling her August concerts to care for her kids.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them," she wrote on Instagram.