Brandon Blackstock's Reclusive Last Days: Kelly Clarkson's Ex-husband Stepped Out of Spotlight to Run a Montana Rodeo After Leaving Talent Management...Before His Death at 48 From Cancer

Brandon's post-divorce life was a far cry from his days as a major Nashville power player who at one time managed the careers of Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce and Rascal Flatts. He managed Clarkson's career for three years, starting in 2017, up until their 2020 split. The former couple wed in October 2013.

Throughout his years with the Grammy winner, Brandon attended numerous red carpet events with Clarkson.

After their split, Brandon continued to live on the duo's Montana ranch, which she was awarded in their divorce settlement. He received a 5.12 percent ownership share and went on to purchase a separate property in Butte after deciding to remain living and working full-time in Big Sky Country. He immersed himself in ranching and running his rodeo, leading a reclusive lifestyle away from the limelight.

Clarkson remained in Los Angeles, where she lived full-time with their children, until relocating her talk show to New York in 2023.