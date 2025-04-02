Soon She Will Be Gone? Kelly Clarkson Wants to 'Quit Grueling Talk Show' and Spend More Time With Her Kids — After Host's Mysterious and Concerning Absence From Program

Rumors of Clarkson wanting to Walk Away from her self-titled show comes after a bizarre two-week hiatus in March over what was described as a "personal matter."

Sources claimed following Clarkson's two-week break from being on the air, she now wants to quit the show altogether so she can spend more time with her daughter River Rose, 10, and son Remy, 8.

An industry insider told PageSix: "Kelly's number one priority is her children, and they always will be.

"The show is grueling. It's a whole lot of work, and I hear that Kelly would like to spend more time down South.”