Soon She Will Be Gone? Kelly Clarkson Wants to 'Quit Grueling Talk Show' and Spend More Time With Her Kids — After Host's Mysterious and Concerning Absence From Program
Kelly Clarkson is said to be over her daytime talk show and life in New York City, but sources claimed NBC executives is pulling out all the stops to keep her "happy" at the network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders claimed Clarkson, 42, wants to close the chapter on her talk show when her contract expires next year.
Rumors of Clarkson wanting to Walk Away from her self-titled show comes after a bizarre two-week hiatus in March over what was described as a "personal matter."
Sources claimed following Clarkson's two-week break from being on the air, she now wants to quit the show altogether so she can spend more time with her daughter River Rose, 10, and son Remy, 8.
An industry insider told PageSix: "Kelly's number one priority is her children, and they always will be.
"The show is grueling. It's a whole lot of work, and I hear that Kelly would like to spend more time down South.”
Clarkson, who stole the country's heart in 2002 when she became the first American Idol winner, is originally from Texas but has been living in the Big Apple since 2019 for her show.
When the singer-turned-TV host returned to air following the abrupt absence – during which Andy Cohen, Simu Liu, and Kal Penn stepped in to take over Clarkson's hosting duties – she did not discuss her break in great detail. However, she did tell viewers she's felt "lost, alone, a lot" over the past six years.
Her return also fell on the 1,000th episode of her show.
She told the studio audience: "We have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together. I've lost, alone, a lot."
Despite her emotional speech, Clarkson reassured fans "It’s OK" as she highlighted the "community" her show has built and thanked viewers for being a "comfort in one another."
A major shift that has taken place in Clarkson's life since starting her show was her tumultuous divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.
The Since U Been Gone singer has been open about her divorce and how she worked overtime to conceal her true feelings over her marriage ending to fans.
Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 and was finalized in March 2022.
During an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Clarkson confessed: "Just to be brutally honest, I did not handle (the divorce) well.
"I don't know how people get through anything like that because I'm not going to say I did it gracefully.
"Behind closed doors by myself, it was not."
As RadarOnline.com reported, insiders previously claimed Clarkson was running herself into the ground working on her show while her ex-husband, who was also her former manager, was living the high-life off his divorce settlement money.
A source said: "Kelly is wealthy, but it galled her to have to pay millions for what she feels is no good reason. She thinks he made enough money off her when they were married.
"Brandon walked away with a tidy fortune that's keeping him in luxury. And he's enjoying the big payoff in Montana where he's raking it in with his new rodeo show – with Kelly's ex-assistant Brittney Jones."
The insider added: "Kelly's running herself ragged in New York doing her show and struggling to meet a new partner. It doesn't seem fair, at least not to her friends!"