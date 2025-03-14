Divas at War? The TRUTH Behind 'Bitter Feud' Between 'American Idol' Judge Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson
For years now, people have wondered if American Idol's biggest success stories, superstars Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, are embattled in a personal rivalry.
It’s been rumored the two Grammy winners have not been fond of each other for years, RadarOnline.com can report, despite the fact that both of them claim there is no bad blood between them.
Both Clarkson, 42, and Underwood, also 42, have been supportive of each other in public. But sources say the stars are indeed locked in a fierce behind-the-scenes rivalry.
One insider revealed outside of their shared Idol pasts: "They don't really have much in common. They've just never really connected as friends."
Clarkson has tried to squash the rumors, and told What What Happens Live host Andy Cohen: "There's nothing between us. We don't even know each other well enough."
The frenemies have become so bitter, Underwood even turned down an olive branch invite to Clarkson’s talk show, fanning the flames of feud accusations.
Apparently, the issues between the two are years old.
Our source said: "Carrie was jealous Kelly got a coaching gig on The Voice that she thought should’ve been hers. And Kelly’s always been jealous that Carrie’s the bestselling idol to come out of Idol.
"The feud has only gotten worse, with both stars privately trashing each other to friends!"
In April 2016, it was reported that Underwood "threw a fit" at the American Idol finale since she wasn't allowed to sing solo – even though Clarkson was given that opportunity.
One insider claimed: "Carrie caused serious drama with the final production of the show because she flipped out that she was stuck doing a duet when she has a tour and so many things to promote right now."
Underwood eventually relented, and ended up sharing a duet with Keith Urban, but was not happy about it.
"Carrie said she just felt like she should have gotten the same type of treatment that Kelly did since she is a big money-maker from the show."
Clarkson has often been singled out by her peers, and her popular daytime show came under fire in 2023 over allegations of a "toxic work environment."
In a bombshell Rolling Stone report, multiple former employees claimed producers and senior staff members of her show have made employees' lives "miserable" – with one on-set worker claiming the job left them "traumatized."
The anonymous employee claimed at the time: "It deterred me from wanting to work in daytime ever again. When I say I was traumatized, I was really traumatized."
Even though the article called Clarkson "fantastic" and the staffers believed she was unaware of the toxicity on set, she still responded to the allegations on social media.
Clarkson wrote on Instagram: "In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've always led with my heart. I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and/or disrespected on this show is unacceptable.
"I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at TKCS."