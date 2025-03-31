Inside Brutal Search For Hoda Kotb's Replacement on 'TODAY' After She Quit Morning Show — As Viewers Beg Network to Hire Scarlett Johansson or Kelly Clarkson
Hoda Kotb's spot is still up for grabs.
After nearly three months, RadarOnline.com can reveal NBC has yet to decide who will take over as Jenna Bush Hager's permanent co-host on the fourth hour of the Today show following Kotb's January departure.
An insider told PageSix: "(NBC) is not close to naming a permanent co-host."
The source shared the network is lining up a star-studded roster of "celebrities and well-known names" eager to step in as guest co-hosts with Bush Hager on the revamped Today With Jenna and Friends, taking over for Today With Hoda and Jenna.
They hinted: "There’s been a lot of interest and a lot of celebrities and well-known names reaching out for consideration to guest co-host."
Bush Hager, 43, is also said to be "having fun" teaming up with A-listers like Johansson, Dwyane Wade, Taraji P. Henson, and Olivia Munn in the meantime.
And despite speculation, the source also put to rest rumors saying Kelly Clarkson, 42, has been on the bill to "replace Hoda."
A recent report suggested the American Idol OG champ had been "contemplating" stepping away from her own NBC talk show to join Today, with hopes of "spending more time with her kids."
But another industry insider shut it down, telling the outlet that reasoning makes zero sense.
They explained: "If she wants to spend more time with her kids, she certainly wouldn't get that (at Today) and she’s never even guest co-hosted (Today With Jenna and Friends)."
Additionally, Clarkson has already signed on to do a seventh season of The Kelly Clarkson Show.
And while the singer has been "raising the bar in daytime television" according to NBCUniversal Local Chairman Valari Staab, things over at Today have been a bit more slow-moving as the team continues to hunt down the perfect replacement for Kotb.
Bush Hager said earlier this week: "Every day it changes. It also has been a really good lesson in living in the present. It's, like, I actually have no idea what this show is going to look like."
The former first daughter further revealed guest co-hosts are booked through early summer, and they'll re-evaluate afterward – considering the possibility of a permanent co-host or continuing with the current format.
On January 10, Kotb, 60, tearfully filmed her final episode of Today after a 17-year run – having announced in September that she was stepping down from both Today and Today with Hoda & Jenna.
Shortly before her departure, the former host said she was looking forward to embracing "suburban life" with her girls in the coming years.
She explained: "It's little things, it's taking them to school, it's being at the games, you know, it's being present, and that's all I want. Suburban mom life, let's go!"
But in February, sources said Kotb was reportedly "bored" of the simple life.
One said: "She's not out and dolled up at fancy dinner meetings in midtown Manhattan anymore. She's running around in sweatpants and her hair up, picking up her kids from playdates.
"She never realized how far from glamorous things would turn out."
Though it may take time to get used to, Kotb is likely embracing life out of the spotlight – as insiders previously claimed she was eager to leave behind any "toxic" memories from her time on the show.
They spilled: "All the stress of that job took a toll on her, so she wants to put that right with some healthy new measures like getting rid of anything that reminds her of those toxic days, deleting and archiving old files, and giving herself time to reflect, rest and relax."