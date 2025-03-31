McNightmare! Patrick 'McDreamy' Dempsey 'Fuming' at Grey's Anatomy Co-Star Ellen Pompeo After She Slammed Him on Podcast

Pompeo, who has played Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital Dr. Meredith Grey since the show's debut, made headlines when she negotiated a huge $20million a year contract in 2017 to continue the role, making her one of television's highest paid actresses.

However, that wasn't always the case. When Grey's Anatomy debuted in 2005, Dempsey, who portrayed Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd, was already a well-known actor with an established Hollywood resume.

Pompeo was relatively new to the industry, and their paychecks reflected that. Dempsey's initial salary was $350,000 per episode, while Pompeo was pocketing around $200,000 per episode.

It's apparently still a sore subject for Pompeo, who recently told the Call Me Daddy podcast: "Being that I was the namesake of the show, I deserved the same (pay) and that was harder to get."

The star said she didn't hold it against Dempsey, explaining: "He was a bigger star than I was at that point. Everyone knew who he was, so he did deserve the money.

"I wasn’t salty about him getting what he got, I was salty that they didn’t value me as much as they valued him, and they never will."