Ellen Pompeo Left Weeping During 'Most Uncomfortable' Sex Scene on 'Grey's Anatomy' Which Needed a Reshoot — As She's Pictured Showing Off Her Bra While Out in NYC

During her appearance on Call Her Daddy, Pompeo – who played lead Meredith Grey on the hit series – discussed the infamous plot line of her character "rebounding" with Knight's George O'Malley.

On filming the scene, she admitted: "Can I tell you an inside story about that? T.R. and I are such good friends and we had to do a love scene, and we were both crying.

"We cried. And the scene was so uncomfortable and awkward, and he didn’t want to do that. I didn’t want to do it, and when we filmed it, it was so bad."