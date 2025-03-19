Your tip
Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo Left Weeping During 'Most Uncomfortable' Sex Scene on 'Grey's Anatomy' Which Needed a Reshoot — As She's Pictured Showing Off Her Bra While Out in NYC

Split photos of Ellen Pompeo.
Source: MEGA

Ellen Pompeo opened up about crying 'real tears' during a sex scene for 'Grey's Anatomy.'

March 19 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Ellen Pompeo wasn't just acting while filming a cringe-worthy sex scene on Grey's Anatomy.

The actress, who recently flaunted her figure in NYC, spoke about an unforgettable Season 2 bedroom mishap with co-star T.R. Knight – calling it so "uncomfortable" it led her to cry "real tears," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

ellen pompeo stuns in nyc
Source: MEGA

Pompeo – here out in NYC – said the scene with her and T.R. Knight was so 'awkward' and 'uncomfortable' because they were such good friends.

During her appearance on Call Her Daddy, Pompeo – who played lead Meredith Grey on the hit series – discussed the infamous plot line of her character "rebounding" with Knight's George O'Malley.

On filming the scene, she admitted: "Can I tell you an inside story about that? T.R. and I are such good friends and we had to do a love scene, and we were both crying.

"We cried. And the scene was so uncomfortable and awkward, and he didn’t want to do that. I didn’t want to do it, and when we filmed it, it was so bad."

ellen pompeo tr knight
Source: ABC

The actress said ABC forced the actors to reshoot the scene because there was 'too much thrusting.'

Adding to the discomfort, Pompeo, 55, revealed they had to reshoot the scene after ABC decided there was "too much thrusting" in the original take for it to be shown.

She explained: "In your worst nightmare, you had to do it one time – we had to reshoot that s---, we had to reshoot it and do it twice."

The actress confessed she's never seen the scene and has no idea "how it was shot, covered, or edited."

In the 2006 episode, Meredith chooses to move on from her breakup with Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) by sleeping with George, who’s had feelings for her since they first met.

However, during their moment together, she begins crying uncontrollably as George asks: "Is sleeping with me really this awful for you?"

The star further admitted on CHD: "I'm full-on in tears the whole entire scene, and those are real tears."

Pompeo also said there were "a lot of things she didn't want to do at the time," including not wanting to say her now most recognizable line: "Pick me, choose me, love me."

She went on: "I was like, 'Why would I do this? Why would I beg? Why would I?' You have to just suck it up and do it.

"It ended up being the biggest thing ever, the most iconic thing ever. I'm not always the best judge of what’s gonna – and it's not, like I said, it wasn't gonna be good. I was just like, 'I don’t wanna do that.'"

Pompeo portrayed Dr. Meredith Grey for 19 seasons of the hit medical drama, starting in 2005. She departed from the series as a regular in 2023 after 19 seasons.

Pompeo has since moved on to other projects, including her new Hulu show, Good American Family – released on March 19.

As the TV star has been making rounds doing press for the new series, she was most recently spotted looking fashionable while leaving Watch What Happens Live in New York City on Tuesday.

ellen pompeo stuns in nyc
Source: MEGA

She was recently seen rocking a revealing outfit and vibrant coat while leaving 'Watch What Happens Live' in NYC.

Pompeo stunned in an age-defying outfit featuring a plunging bra paired with a sheer polka-dot top, highlighting her slim waist and cleavage.

The sexy top was matched with a modest, knee-length skirt and sheer black tights.

She completed her look with a bold pop of color, choosing a vibrant purple coat left open to showcase the full outfit.

