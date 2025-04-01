EXCLUSIVE: Why Kelly Clarkson is Busting to Use Huge Chunk of Fortune to Save Sagging Hooters From Closure – 'She Sees It as a Way For Hard-Working Gals to Pay Their Bills!'

Sagging sales at Hooters have the wings, beer and babes joint teetering on the verge of bankruptcy, but now an unlikely supporter is stepping up to save the chain – longtime fan Kelly Clarkson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The daytime talk show diva, 42, is a major Hooters booster, and sources tell us she's ready to use her own dough to make it rain to help keep the boob-forward eatery afloat.

"Kelly knows Hooters catches a lot of crap from people who say the restaurants objectify women, but she doesn't give a 'hoot' she just sees hardworking gals trying to pay the bills," our insider said.