EXCLUSIVE: Why Kelly Clarkson is Busting to Use Huge Chunk of Fortune to Save Sagging Hooters From Closure – 'She Sees It as a Way For Hard-Working Gals to Pay Their Bills!'
Sagging sales at Hooters have the wings, beer and babes joint teetering on the verge of bankruptcy, but now an unlikely supporter is stepping up to save the chain – longtime fan Kelly Clarkson, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The daytime talk show diva, 42, is a major Hooters booster, and sources tell us she's ready to use her own dough to make it rain to help keep the boob-forward eatery afloat.
"Kelly knows Hooters catches a lot of crap from people who say the restaurants objectify women, but she doesn't give a 'hoot' she just sees hardworking gals trying to pay the bills," our insider said.
They added: "She planned to work as a waitress there herself before she caught her big break winning American Idol in 2002."
The chain has some 300 outposts across the U.S. and is famous for waitresses who wear tiny tank tops and short shorts.
After news broke that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the Kelly Clarkson Show's Instagram account posted a clip of Clarkson visiting one of its restaurants, saying: "Plz don't go, Hooters!"
The chain, which has reportedly struggled to rebound after the pandemic, is saddled with $300million in debt, a source revealed.
Now, the Since U Been Gone singer is ready to use some of her $50million fortune to save the chain from extinction.
Our insider said: "She's talked to her business managers about investing her own dough to help prop the chain up and even serving on their board.
"Kelly hates the thought of a world without Hooters."