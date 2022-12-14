Hooters Girl Charged With Murder Asks Judge To Adjust Bond So She Can Pay With OnlyFans Money
A Hooters waitress in Texas who is accused of murder asked a judge to lower her bond so she could pay it with OnlyFans cash, Radar has learned.
Ashley Esselborn, 21, is accused of cheering on the deadly group beating of Zachary Wood last May and had her bail set at $100,000. She is charged with first-degree murder and is accused of being present during the murder.
Esselborn asked the court to lower his bond to $50,000 so she could afford to pay it with money she earned by posting adult content on OnlyFans. She told the court that she has made more tan $8,000 for her OnlyFans content.
Esselborn's charges stem to an incident in which she allegedly cheered while Ronnie Lang, 18, William Bell, 28, and Payton Collier, 27, allegedly beat Wood to death with their feet fists and a baseball bat. Lang pleaded guilty, while the three others have plea deals on the table.
Police described the incident, which took place in Wichita Falls, Texas, as a "massive bloodletting event." According to police, the group attacked Wood because they believed he stole drugs and cash from them while they were staying at his home.
Esselborn admitted to police that she was there during the attack and helped get rid of bloody items.
Lang pleaded guilty and landed a 50-year sentence in jail, while the other three have to yet to agree to a plea deal, according to the Eagle Daily Standard.