Meghan Markle’s Court Clash With Half-sister 'Could Derail' Family Reconciliation: 'The Royals Are Hyper-sensitive Toward Any Legal Issues in America'

While the case was dismissed with prejudice in 2024, meaning Samantha was not allowed to file the claims again, she has appealed the dismissal, setting up an oral argument for September 9 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The legal headache is the latest failed moment for Meghan, who has taken hits left and right over the last couple of months, and now a royal expert thinks this latest hiccup will create a major obstacle for her and Prince Harry's attempt at getting back in his family's good graces.

"More legal disputes between Meghan and Samantha could break the fragile links between Harry and Meghan trying to establish a way forward," Ian Pelham Turner said in an interview. "The royals are hyper-sensitive toward any legal issues in America, resulting in any more secrets coming out to the detriment of the royals in the U.K."

Turner added: "This could be misconstrued as a timely action by Samantha Markle as she sees her half-sister on the ropes regarding Netflix and a glimmer of hope to be reconnected with the royal family."