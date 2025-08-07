Meghan Markle’s Court Clash With Half-sister 'Could Derail' Family Reconciliation: 'The Royals Are Hyper-sensitive Toward Any Legal Issues in America'
Meghan Markle can't catch a break as she has once again found herself in another legal battle with her estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Back in 2022, Samantha sued the disgraced royal for allegedly defaming her in several interviews, including a tell-all with Oprah Winfrey the year before.
Meghan Is 'On The Ropes'
While the case was dismissed with prejudice in 2024, meaning Samantha was not allowed to file the claims again, she has appealed the dismissal, setting up an oral argument for September 9 in Jacksonville, Florida.
The legal headache is the latest failed moment for Meghan, who has taken hits left and right over the last couple of months, and now a royal expert thinks this latest hiccup will create a major obstacle for her and Prince Harry's attempt at getting back in his family's good graces.
"More legal disputes between Meghan and Samantha could break the fragile links between Harry and Meghan trying to establish a way forward," Ian Pelham Turner said in an interview. "The royals are hyper-sensitive toward any legal issues in America, resulting in any more secrets coming out to the detriment of the royals in the U.K."
Turner added: "This could be misconstrued as a timely action by Samantha Markle as she sees her half-sister on the ropes regarding Netflix and a glimmer of hope to be reconnected with the royal family."
Markle, who is said to be desperately trying to repair her beaten reputation after losing her deal with Netflix, will have a tough time saving face with his new legal battle, according to another royal expert.
"There is nothing good about this for Meghan Markle," Hilary Fordwich said. "Her reputation is tarnished further by her own sister making such allegations. Whether true or not, it doesn’t matter, as neither way does it reflect well."
Samantha’s lawyer, Peter Ticktin, explained their decision to appeal, and said: "The District Court judge, an Obama appointee, dismissed the lawsuit... This decision was wrong, and now, we are tasked with convincing a three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals of how our case was solid."
He added: "We are hoping and somewhat expecting that the panel of three judges on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will see the error by the lower court and reverse the dismissal."
Markle's reality show, With Love, Meghan, didn't exactly register with viewers, and her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, has also received mixed reviews. However, branding expert Doug Eldridge believes this latest fight with her family member will just overshadow the 44-year-old's efforts to climb the Hollywood ladder.
"When there is a public breakup of a beloved family, like Harry and the Windsors, it creates a polarizing vacuum," Eldridge explained. "On top of that, when someone is seen as the… negative variable (as Meghan was either credited or blamed, depending on your perspective), it intensifies that polarization to near-acerbic levels."
He added: "Meghan has kept her family… at arm’s length. Sadly, changing that at this point would alter the entire narrative she worked to build and, with it, deepen the cracks in an already shaky brand foundation she’s trying to fortify."
Meanwhile, Harry has made it clear he wants back into the royal family, after he and Markle gave up their full-time royal duties to move to Los Angeles with their kids.
In an interview earlier this year, the 40-year-old admitted he would "love a reconciliation" with his family and with his father, King Charles, who is currently battling cancer.
He told BBC: "There's no point continuing to fight anymore, life is precious."