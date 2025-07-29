Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Issued Dire Warning Over Brand's Future After Major Shift: 'She's Cooked'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle's Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan' failed to attract strong viewership.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 29 2025, Published 7:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle has been dragged by a leading PR expert who claimed the Duchess is “cooked” after a brutal year of failed projects, firings, and a full-blown brand identity crisis.

Once hailed as Hollywood royalty, the Netflix deal-making duchess has seen her star plummet, and now insiders say her latest rebrand may be too little, too late, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

'Changed For The Worse'

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle's brand is 'cooked' after many failures.

Article continues below advertisement

In a new interview, Renae Smith, founder of The Atticism, ripped the former actress' rebrand saying: “Good luck to her PR team.

“Trying to reinvigorate Meghan’s brand right now feels like trying to resuscitate an old dog. It might breathe again for a minute, but it’s not fetching sticks ever again. I feel like she’s cooked. Turn the stove off. It’s done.”

Article continues below advertisement

Smith’s brutal comments come after Prince Harry and Meghan axed at least six members of their comms squad, including UK-based Director of Communications Charlie Gipson and U.S. Deputy Press Secretary Kyle Boulia, replacing them with the new firm Method Communications.

The couple kept Meredith Maines and Emily Robinson in top PR posts.

But even with fresh blood behind the scenes, experts say Markle's glossy image may not recover.

The Duchess quietly rolled out new Instagram accounts for herself and her struggling As Ever lifestyle brand after years away from the social media spotlight.

Her initial rollout teased cozy content from Montecito, snaps with Harry, and life with her two children Archie and Lilibet, but the tone quickly shifted.

Article continues below advertisement

Waiting For The Dust To Settle

Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Source: NETFLIX

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle keep suffering business failures.

Article continues below advertisement

“Her new social media strategy is clearly PR-led,” Smith noted. “And while it’s not exciting, it’s probably the only smart thing they can do right now.”

However, in this case, silence may be golden.

Article continues below advertisement

“Going quiet slows the noise and stops her from making more mistakes, or what I call a ‘panic pivot,’ which makes a brand look desperate,” Smith explained.

“I’d guess they’re letting the dust settle before rolling out something new.”

Article continues below advertisement

Hilary Fordwich called the Sussexes' silence on Tyler Perry's lawsuit a lack of moral courage.
Source: MEGA

Netflix is also ending their deal with the couple.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, the damage may already be done.

Markle's Netflix project, With Love, Meghan, was a massive disappointment, failing to crack the top 300 most-watched shows globally, a major embarrassment for someone who once dominated headlines worldwide as a member of the Royal Family.

READ MORE ON ROYALS
Split photo of King Charles, Donald Trump

Royal Showdown Looms as King Charles Privately Confides He’s 'Appalled' by Trump Remark — as Aides Fear Prez Will Break Royal Protocol

Photo of King Charles

EXCLUSIVE: Real Reason King Charles' Gardeners are Deserting Monarch Revealed — And How It’s Linked to His 'Paranoid-Inducing Cannabis Use'

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Meghan’s post-royal empire has stumbled badly in recent months.

She’s been accused of “begging” for new gigs and “milking” Harry’s name to push her brand, all while allegedly trying to position herself as the new face of modern royalty, a move that “sparked panic” in the royal family.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Returning To Royal Life?

Prince Harry is rumored to be having 'peace talks' to make amends.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is rumored to be having 'peace talks' to make amends.

As King Charles begins tightening control of the monarchy’s image and Markle's Hollywood cachet rapidly fading, even her most loyal handlers may be questioning what’s next.

With her crown slipping and the spotlight fading, Meghan may find the road back to relevance is no longer part of the royal itinerary.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.