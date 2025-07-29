Meghan Markle Issued Dire Warning Over Brand's Future After Major Shift: 'She's Cooked'
Meghan Markle has been dragged by a leading PR expert who claimed the Duchess is “cooked” after a brutal year of failed projects, firings, and a full-blown brand identity crisis.
Once hailed as Hollywood royalty, the Netflix deal-making duchess has seen her star plummet, and now insiders say her latest rebrand may be too little, too late, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
'Changed For The Worse'
In a new interview, Renae Smith, founder of The Atticism, ripped the former actress' rebrand saying: “Good luck to her PR team.
“Trying to reinvigorate Meghan’s brand right now feels like trying to resuscitate an old dog. It might breathe again for a minute, but it’s not fetching sticks ever again. I feel like she’s cooked. Turn the stove off. It’s done.”
Smith’s brutal comments come after Prince Harry and Meghan axed at least six members of their comms squad, including UK-based Director of Communications Charlie Gipson and U.S. Deputy Press Secretary Kyle Boulia, replacing them with the new firm Method Communications.
The couple kept Meredith Maines and Emily Robinson in top PR posts.
But even with fresh blood behind the scenes, experts say Markle's glossy image may not recover.
The Duchess quietly rolled out new Instagram accounts for herself and her struggling As Ever lifestyle brand after years away from the social media spotlight.
Her initial rollout teased cozy content from Montecito, snaps with Harry, and life with her two children Archie and Lilibet, but the tone quickly shifted.
Waiting For The Dust To Settle
“Her new social media strategy is clearly PR-led,” Smith noted. “And while it’s not exciting, it’s probably the only smart thing they can do right now.”
However, in this case, silence may be golden.
“Going quiet slows the noise and stops her from making more mistakes, or what I call a ‘panic pivot,’ which makes a brand look desperate,” Smith explained.
“I’d guess they’re letting the dust settle before rolling out something new.”
Still, the damage may already be done.
Markle's Netflix project, With Love, Meghan, was a massive disappointment, failing to crack the top 300 most-watched shows globally, a major embarrassment for someone who once dominated headlines worldwide as a member of the Royal Family.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Meghan’s post-royal empire has stumbled badly in recent months.
She’s been accused of “begging” for new gigs and “milking” Harry’s name to push her brand, all while allegedly trying to position herself as the new face of modern royalty, a move that “sparked panic” in the royal family.
Returning To Royal Life?
As King Charles begins tightening control of the monarchy’s image and Markle's Hollywood cachet rapidly fading, even her most loyal handlers may be questioning what’s next.
With her crown slipping and the spotlight fading, Meghan may find the road back to relevance is no longer part of the royal itinerary.