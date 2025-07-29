Meghan Markle Issued Dire Warning Over Brand's Future After Major Shift: 'She's Cooked'

Smith’s brutal comments come after Prince Harry and Meghan axed at least six members of their comms squad, including UK-based Director of Communications Charlie Gipson and U.S. Deputy Press Secretary Kyle Boulia, replacing them with the new firm Method Communications.

The couple kept Meredith Maines and Emily Robinson in top PR posts.

But even with fresh blood behind the scenes, experts say Markle's glossy image may not recover.

The Duchess quietly rolled out new Instagram accounts for herself and her struggling As Ever lifestyle brand after years away from the social media spotlight.

Her initial rollout teased cozy content from Montecito, snaps with Harry, and life with her two children Archie and Lilibet, but the tone quickly shifted.