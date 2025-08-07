Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Dead At 48: Brandon Blackstock Dies From Cancer After Singer Postponed Vegas Residency to Tend to 'Be Present' For Their Two Children

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a rep said. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

Clarkson had revealed her ex was dealing with health issues, as she said on Instagram on Wednesday, August. 6: "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them..."

The 43-year-old had also postponed her Las Vegas residency.