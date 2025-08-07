Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Dead At 48: Brandon Blackstock Dies From Cancer After Singer Postponed Vegas Residency to Tend to 'Be Present' For Their Two Children
Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, who was also her former manager, has died at the age of 48, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Blackstock's family confirmed the tragic news in a heartbreaking statement.
'Bravely Battled Cancer'
"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," a rep said. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."
Clarkson had revealed her ex was dealing with health issues, as she said on Instagram on Wednesday, August. 6: "While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them..."
The 43-year-old had also postponed her Las Vegas residency.
A Nasty Split... And Millions Of Dollars
Clarkson and Blackstock tied the knot on October 20, 2013, eventually welcoming two kids, River, 11, and Remington, 9. Blackstock also had two children from a previous marriage, Savannah and Seth.
He also became a grandfather in 2022 when Savannah gave birth to a son, Lake.
The couple's relationship took a turn when Clarkson filed for divorce on June 4, 2020, citing irreconcilable differences, and was awarded primary physical custody of their children just five months later.
However, Clarkson and Blackstock would go through a nasty court battle, and in March 2022, the Breakaway singer was ordered to pay her ex a one-time payment of just over $1.3million, plus monthly spousal and child support payments.
More legal headaches were on their way, as just a year later, Blackstock was ordered to pay the Since You've Been Gone hitmaker more than $2.6million in past commissions for overstepping his legal limits while serving as her manager, and for unlawfully procuring her work in a violation of California’s Talent Agencies Act.
Clarkson would then file a lawsuit claiming she was entitled to more cash; however, both she and Blackstock withdrew their cases in May 2024.
The talk show host had previously admitted her divorce was not an "overnight decision," and later said her young children still had hope their parents would be "together one day."
Before Blackstock's shocking death, Clarkson was believed to have been fighting "hidden battles" that were getting in the way of her career.
Clarkson's 'Distress'
Brandon Blackstock's Reclusive Last Days: Kelly Clarkson's Ex-husband Stepped Out of Spotlight to Run a Montana Rodeo After Leaving Talent Management...Before His Death at 48 From Cancer
A source claimed at the time: "Kelly’s personal life is so insanely complicated … Kelly is fighting some serious hidden battles that very few people are privy to … it’s a source of emotional and therefore physical distress for her."
While Clarkson hit pause on her singing career, she also took time away from her popular daytime show. Earlier this year, the mom-of-two took off 10 episodes, and then took off again just a month later.
"She's not okay. This isn't just about her voice. It's about her hitting a wall," a concerned pal told Hollywood reporter Rob Shuter for his Substack.
Another source involved claimed the Grammy winner had a "mental breakdown," and added Clarkson was "crying, saying she couldn't do it... It wasn't one thing, it was everything catching up to her."
As of now, Clarkson has yet to comment on Blackstock's death.