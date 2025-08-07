Matthew McConaughey Missed Out on Iconic 'Titanic' Role to Leonardo DiCaprio Due to His 'Southern Accent' — as Insiders Claim 'He Refused to Change It'

And despite winning co-star Kate Winslet's approval, director James Cameron had concerns, especially over his southern drawl.

Titanic producer Jon Landau revealed all about McConaughey's secret audition in a new book about the 1997 movie.

He said: "We brought him in to do a scene with Kate (Winslet). You want to check for chemistry, not just how people look on film, but how they interact.

“Kate was taken with Matthew, his presence, and charm. Matthew did the scene with the drawl.

"'That's great,' said Jim (Cameron). 'Now let's try it a different way.' Matthew said, 'No. That was pretty good. Thanks.' Let's just say that was it for McConaughey."