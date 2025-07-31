EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio's Romance Hits a Rocky Patch as Hollywood Bachelor's Much Younger Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti is Tired of Being His Arm Candy
Lothario Leonardo DiCaprio's model-girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti has publicly vented her frazzled state over dating a dude more famous than she is, and now RadarOnline.com can reveal the pair’s romance is at a crossroads as they face a difficult decision about marriage.
"Vittoria has a lot of backbone. She's very much her own woman, and that’s something Leo admires about her, but the downside is that she’s not content to just be his plus-one," shared an insider.
"She's ambitious and wants to make a name for herself, to the point that it's causing friction."
Put A Ring On It?
"It's not Leo's fault that people are more interested in her because she's dating him, but that doesn't stop her from getting resentful at times.
"Leo could solve the issue by proposing to Vittoria, and a lot of people in his life are pushing him to take that step, including Vittoria herself."
The 27-year-old Italian beauty recently expressed her irritation that people see her as arm candy for the 50-year-old Titanic big shot.
"One of her complaints is that she gets lumped in with all the many other women he's dated before," noted the insider.
According to the stunner: "As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of' – or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter.
"And that can be extremely annoying. Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so’s girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex."
Leo Needs To Step Up
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the Wolf of Wall Street's ex-loves include famous beauties Gigi Hadid, Camila Morrone, Nina Agdal, Victoria Lamas, Kelly Rohrbach, Rihanna, Blake Lively, Bar Refaeli and Gisele Bündchen.
The Tinseltown Don Juan seemed to be a doting boyfriend when he and Ceretti attended Jeff Bezos' recent, star-studded Venice wedding.
"He's very attached to her and she’s good for him," added the insider. "She makes him happy and has really calmed him down. If he doesn't want to lose her, he needs to step it up – she's clearly not going to stick around waiting forever."