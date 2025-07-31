EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio's Romance Hits a Rocky Patch as Hollywood Bachelor's Much Younger Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti is Tired of Being His Arm Candy

Lothario Leonardo DiCaprio's model-girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti has publicly vented her frazzled state over dating a dude more famous than she is, and now RadarOnline.com can reveal the pair’s romance is at a crossroads as they face a difficult decision about marriage.

"Vittoria has a lot of backbone. She's very much her own woman, and that’s something Leo admires about her, but the downside is that she’s not content to just be his plus-one," shared an insider.

"She's ambitious and wants to make a name for herself, to the point that it's causing friction."