EXCLUSIVE: 'Entitled' Rich Punk Hires Karen Read's Hot-shot Lawyer After He's Charged With Killing 4 College Students Like Bryan Kohberger — as Critics 'Sick' Over Potential Not Guilty Verdict
A rich 23-year-old has hired Karen Read's lawyer in hopes of getting a slap on the wrist after he was arraigned on murder and vehicular manslaughter charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fraser Bohm is accused of running down four sorority sisters with his BMW in a tragic crash in Malibu in October 2023.
A 'Rich' Kid's Ploy
On Wednesday, August 6, Bohm was seen in court wearing a dark gray suit and tie. And while he did not speak, his new lawyer, Alan Jackson, entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf.
The attorney recently represented acquitted murder suspect Read, who walked out a free woman after being charged with the 2022 murder of her Boston cop boyfriend, John O'Keefe.
Following the court appearance, Jackson explained he plans to raise "several issues" at the next hearing, including filing a motion to reduce his client's $4million bail package that was granted after his arrest.
"The prosecution has a head start on us, and we have a lot of work to do to catch up," Jackson said when asked his thoughts on the upcoming trial. "So I can't see the trial starting before the end of 2025."
'This Was Not An Accident'
The four young women killed, 21-year-olds Peyton Stewart, Deslyn Williams, and Asha Weir, and 20-year-old Niamh Rolston, were all students at Pepperdine's Seaver College of Liberal Arts, and they were in the Alpha Phi Sorority.
The college students died when Bohm, who was said to be driving at 104mph, crashed into three parked vehicles in the parking lane next to where the four girls were walking.
"They were killed because of the driving of the defendant," Deputy District Attorney Nathan Bartos went off during a preliminary hearing in April. "He consciously decided to get that vehicle up to the speed of 104 miles an hour, and he lost control of his vehicle. This was not an accident."
The car's "black box" revealed the BMW accelerated from 93mph to 104mph just two and a half seconds before the fatal crash.
Getting Away With It?
Critics were quick to bash Bohm for hiring a notable lawyer, as one person raged: "Entitled brat who doesn't accept his responsibility," and another said, "Destroy him! But, I'm afraid money will be exchanged for a light sentence."
A user predicted: "Kids with rich parents escape justice," and a commenter said, "A spoiled rich piece of s---, likely will not serve any time."
"Another sicko like Bryan Kohberger," one person reacted, referring to the sick 30-year-old who also killed four college students in Idaho.
In July 2025, Kohberger pleaded guilty to killing Kaylee Goncalves and fellow college students Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xanda Kernodl. He was officially sentenced to four life sentences – one for each victim.
When given a chance to speak for his crime in court, Kohberger uttered: "I respectfully decline." However, Goncalves' sister, Alivea, made her voice known, calling the cold killer a "delusional, pathetic, hypochondriac loser" in court.
The former Criminal Justice student was previously suspected of breaking into a home in Washington, where sorority girls lived, and attempting to attack a sleeping student; however, she woke up and kicked him in the stomach, which led the intruder, armed with a knife, to flee.
Kohberger was never charged in that particular crime.