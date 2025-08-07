EXCLUSIVE: 'Entitled' Rich Punk Hires Karen Read's Hot-shot Lawyer After He's Charged With Killing 4 College Students Like Bryan Kohberger — as Critics 'Sick' Over Potential Not Guilty Verdict

On Wednesday, August 6, Bohm was seen in court wearing a dark gray suit and tie. And while he did not speak, his new lawyer, Alan Jackson, entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf.

The attorney recently represented acquitted murder suspect Read, who walked out a free woman after being charged with the 2022 murder of her Boston cop boyfriend, John O'Keefe.

Following the court appearance, Jackson explained he plans to raise "several issues" at the next hearing, including filing a motion to reduce his client's $4million bail package that was granted after his arrest.

"The prosecution has a head start on us, and we have a lot of work to do to catch up," Jackson said when asked his thoughts on the upcoming trial. "So I can't see the trial starting before the end of 2025."