'Tone Deaf' Food Network Leaves Fans Livid After 'Disrespecting' Late Chef Anne Burrell Again in New Ad for 'Worst Cooks in America'
Food Network fans have found the cable channel's perceived lack of respect for star chef Anne Burrell hard to swallow, RadarOnline.com can report.
The Worst Cooks in America star, whose death was ruled a suicide after a drug overdose, is being callously served up in new ads for the show.
Fans who have already slammed the show for its lack of tributes to Burrell lashed out at the network for splashing the 55-year-old in new ads for the show.
In the latest, Food Network posted a carousel of photos featuring a smiling and laughing Burrell interacting with contestants on the reality show.
The collection was captioned: "It's showtime! The recruits step up to the spotlight in the first-ever Boot Camp Culinary Pageant! Competing head-to-head, they show off their kitchen skills in hopes of being crowned Mister or Miss Boot Camp."
The note ended with a plug to watch a new episode of Worst Cooks – but completely ignored Burrell's death – which greatly angered followers in the comments section.
One person commented: "If you are going to run the show, every caption should have a respectful note about the loss of Anne."
Another blasted: "This is such an odd caption, in my opinion. At least acknowledge Anne and her legacy in the caption- this is not an 'everyday' type of season premiere and Food Network knows that."
While a third person screamed: "Another tone-deaf post and still no tribute like she deserves. It’s obvious you haven’t listened to any of the thousands of posts from her fans. Very disappointing."
Burrell's final Worst Cooks in America season premiered last month, but the Food Network's bizarre tribute to the late TV chef left viewers raging.
The popular show kicked off its new season with a two-hour premiere, co-hosted by Burrell and Gabe Bertaccini, but the episode did not begin with a tribute at all.
Burrell's passing was mentioned eventually, in the last few seconds of the premiere episode, when an "In Memoriam" briefly appeared on the screen with the star's name and photo.
A PSA for a crisis text line for those who may be suffering and in need of help also appeared for viewers. However, that small tribute was not enough for viewers, who took to X to go off.
"How could you even start this show without even acknowledging Anne Burrell's passing?" one questioned. 'I am shocked."
Another added: "Out of respect for Anne, that 'tribute' should have been at the BEGINNING and at the end of the premiere of this season."
Burrell's death was confirmed by her family on June 17, after she was found dead in her Brooklyn home. At the time, the New York City Police Department reportedly said officers from the 76th Precinct responded to "an unconscious and unresponsive 55-year-old female" at about 7:50 a.m.
However, EMS pronounced the unnamed female dead on the scene.
The Fire Department of New York said a cardiac arrest was reported at Burrell's home, but five weeks after her passing, her cause of death was ruled a suicide.
Following her death, the Food Network remembered Burrell for her "joy, boldness and spirit."