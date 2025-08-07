Sex Trafficking Nightmare: Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Shares Terrifying Parking Lot Incident in Emotional Video

Sami Sheen warned other young women to be highly aware of their surroundings after revealing she was nearly the victim of a terrifying sex-trafficking attempt by two men late at night in a Los Angeles parking lot, RadarOnline.com can reveal. "Bro, I think I almost got sex-trafficked tonight. My friend and I were at this restaurant pretty late, we didn’t leave until midnight," the 21-year-old daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen dramatically described in an emotionally-charged TikTok video shared on Monday, August 4. "And [when] we were leaving, we were in the parking lot taking photos."

Source: @samisheen/TikTok Sami shared her story as a warning to fans to be aware of their surroundings.

Saying that she and her friend had only been in the parking lot for about five minutes, "Out of nowhere, this man comes up to us asking us for money. I’m like, 'Sorry, I don't have any cash on me' because I don’t, I don’t carry cash on me." Despite repeatedly telling the man "no," he continued to distract Sami by asking if she could give him money via other methods like Venmo or Zelle. "He’s being pretty persistent and I'm like, 'I'm sorry no,' and then he's like, 'OK, have a good night,'" she explained, then more fright came her way. "I turn my head and there's another man in front of us." "The second I saw this man, I had the worst feeling in my stomach," she continued, adding that he gave her the "heebie jeebies." Sami said her pal shared the same feeling that they needed to "get the f---" away from him right now."

Source: @samisheen/TikTok Sami said she had the 'chills' while recalling the terrifying encounter.

The man first asked the ladies if they spoke Spanish after appearing out of nowhere. "He was asking other stuff, but I couldn’t understand what he was saying. And then he starts to reach into his back pocket," Sami recalled, making the gesture by reaching around to her backside. The quick-thinking OnlyFans star "reached into my purse and [pulled] out my pepper spray. And I open that b---." Sami said he started to pull a card out, but wasn't sure what the man was doing, and they weren't about to stick around and find out. She and her friend "immediately" booked it and got in their car and quickly locked the doors. "We debriefed it the whole ride home because that was so weird. I feel like they’re working together, I don’t know," she speculated.

Source: @samisheen/TikTok The man who approached Sami and her friend can be seen in a black shirt and pants in the background of her photos.

Sami was left reeling after learning the man had been keeping tabs on her and her pal throughout their parking lot photo session. "We looked through the photos, and this man was watching us the whole time," she shared in horror, showing how he was in numerous shots of her friend by serving up the proof. He "was in the background of every single f------ photo." "I’m usually very aware of my surroundings, and I did not notice this man," Sami warned. "So I guess this is your sign to be even more aware and more careful and try to trust your gut because even if it was harmless, it's better to be safe than sorry. Even though I don't think he had good intentions at all."

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami looks exactly like her mom, Denise.