Kelly Clarkson Cancels Her Las Vegas Residency Shows for the Second Time in a Matter of Weeks — Blames Ex-Husband's Health Issues

picture of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson has shocked fans by axing her Las Vegas residency shows and claims the health of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is to blame.

Aug. 7 2025, Published 12:47 p.m. ET

Kelly Clarkson has canceled her Las Vegas residency shows — and blamed her ex-husband.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former American Idol star, 43, dropped her Sin City gigs for the second time in the space of a month after releasing an emotional statement insisting she was "sincerely sorry" for the upheaval.

Last Minute Axing

Source: @KELLYCLARKSON;INSTAGRAM

Clarkson told her fans she was canceling shows.

Her announcement comes after the star missed ten episodes of her talk show earlier this year while staying silent about what pulled her away without warning.

But this time she was open about the reason behind her no-shows.

In a statement released on social media, Clarkson revealed that it was an issue with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock that forced her to step away from the stage.

She wrote: "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.

"I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."

Mystery Chat Show Pull-Outs

picture of Kelly Clarkson
Source: MEGA

Clarkson missed ten appearances of her chat show earlier this year.

The singer and her ex-husband share two young children: daughter River, 11, and son Remington, nine.

Earlier this year, Clarkson appeared to take a veiled jab at Blackstock.

During a March appearance on Kylie Kelce's podcast Not Gonna Lie, Clarkson agreed with Kelce that her children were more accommodating of their father's scheduling conflicts than of her own busy schedule.

She noted how odd it was that River and Remington seem to "innately" have the belief that Blackstock should be given more slack about being too busy to spend time with them.

Messy Divorce

Picture of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
Source: MEGA

The 'American Idol' star filed for divorce in June 2020 from her husband.

Clarkson said: "Isn't it funny though how different it is? Even from a young age, we didn't teach them, just innately you're like . . . he's allowed to be somewhere, but you're not? That is like real interesting. Yeah, there's a lot that I keep in."

"Cause co-parenting is fun!" she added. "It’s like, 'Oh, he couldn't come cause of this.' I'm like, 'OK, cool. What! Do you think I just leave and just sit in the park all day?'"

Clarkson's relationship with Blackstock began in 2012, and the two tied the knot the following year.

They had both a romantic and professional relationship at first, as her husband also served as her manager.

However, Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020 on grounds of irreconcilable differences, and the two were subsequently engaged in years of legal wrangling related to their finances.

Source: MEGA

Clarkson shares two children with Blackstock.

Their messy divorce was reported to have been finalized in March of 2022, but it wasn't until a year later that Clarkson won a $2.6million judgment against her husband.

The three-time Grammy winner shocked fans in early July when she canceled opening night and an additional performance in Las Vegas during Independence Day weekend due to a strained voice.

"I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars," Clarkson wrote in an Instagram post on July 4. "The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice.

"I want the shows to be perfect for y'all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage, so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so we can deliver what you all deserve."

