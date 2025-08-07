Kelly Clarkson Cancels Her Las Vegas Residency Shows for the Second Time in a Matter of Weeks — Blames Ex-Husband's Health Issues

Her announcement comes after the star missed ten episodes of her talk show earlier this year while staying silent about what pulled her away without warning.

But this time she was open about the reason behind her no-shows.

In a statement released on social media, Clarkson revealed that it was an issue with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock that forced her to step away from the stage.

She wrote: "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.

"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.

"I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."