EXCLUSIVE: 'Fascism' Scandal-Hit Sydney Sweeney's Eligible Bachelors 'Running for the Hills' After it's Revealed Blonde Is a Republican
Sydney Sweeney may be great to look out, but her newly-unveiled Republican leaning has men "running for the hills," sources tell RadarOnline.com.
The 27-year-old blonde, best known for her Emmy-nominated roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, registered as part of the right-wing mob last year.
It comes amid widespread criticism of a controversial American Eagle advert she fronted, with some accusing it of echoing white nationalist and eugenicist messaging.
AD Backlash
The campaign, which featured Sweeney in denim with the slogan "Sydney Sweeney has great jeans," drew accusations of pandering to Donald Trump's base and pushing right-wing beauty ideals.
Footage in the promo – which included close-ups of Sweeney's blue eyes, blonde hair, and curves – was labeled "MAGA-friendly: by critics.
A voiceover in the ad referenced inherited traits like hair and eye color, prompting claims of an implied pun between "jeans" and "genes."
One ad, now deleted from American Eagle's Instagram, included Sweeney painting over the word "genes" with "jeans."
The company has since defended the campaign, saying: "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans is and always was about the jeans."
But as debate around the ad grew louder, new voter registration records surfaced showing that a woman matching Sweeney's name, age, address, and place of birth registered as a Republican on June 14, 2024 – just two weeks after Trump's historic felony conviction in New York.
"There's something about this that feels like a shift," said a Hollywood publicist who asked not to be named.
"The fact that she signed up after Trump's trial – and then this ad drops – it's made people nervous. And yes, some of the guys she wanted to date and who wanted to date her are now literally running for the hills. She needs to be very careful about her brand moving forward, especially in liberal Hollywood."
While Sweeney has not commented directly on the revelations, she previously denied that her family's 2022 party – where guests wore red hats reading "Make Sixty Great Again" – had any political intent.
"It was an innocent celebration," she said at the time. "Please stop making assumptions."
The political firestorm has split opinion across Capitol Hill. Professor Shalini Shankar, an anthropologist at Northwestern University, said Sweeney's jeans campaign appeared to "align itself with a white nationalist, MAGA-friendly identity."
Salon magazine noted the phrase "great genes" has historically been used to promote racial and aesthetic hierarchies.
But in Washington, White House communications director Steven Cheung dismissed the uproar as "cancel culture run amok," calling outrage over Sweeney's ad the product of "warped, moronic and dense liberal thinking."
Despite the backlash, American Eagle's campaign remains active across billboards and social media – though some versions have been quietly removed.
As for Sweeney, sources close to the actress say she is "staying quiet for now" and focusing on filming her next movie.
She confirmed in May she had split from her restaurateur fiancé Jonathan Devino earlier this year and has since been linked to movie beefcakes, including her former co-star Glen Powell.