EXCLUSIVE: 'Fascism' Scandal-Hit Sydney Sweeney's Eligible Bachelors 'Running for the Hills' After it's Revealed Blonde Is a Republican

Sydney Sweeney may be great to look out, but her newly-unveiled Republican leaning has men "running for the hills," sources tell RadarOnline.com.

The 27-year-old blonde, best known for her Emmy-nominated roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, registered as part of the right-wing mob last year.

It comes amid widespread criticism of a controversial American Eagle advert she fronted, with some accusing it of echoing white nationalist and eugenicist messaging.