Karen Read Found Not Guilty in Shock Verdict as She Breaks Down in Tears After She Was Accused Of Murdering Cop Boyfriend John O'Keefe

The jury has reached a verdict in Karen Read's retrial for the 2022 murder of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, RadarOnline.com can reveal. After deliberating for four days, jurors found Read not guilty of second-degree murder, the most serious crime she faced, as well as not guilty of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Read was found guilty of drunk driving, which was one of the lesser charges she faced.

Article continues below advertisement

An Emotional Scene

Source: LAW&CRIME/YOUTUBE Read supporters dressed in pink erupted in

As the verdict was read aloud in court, Read, who was dressed in a powder blue suit, became emotional and appeared to be crying as she hugged members of her defense team and other supporters in the courtroom. Outside the Norfolk Superior Courthouse, a crowd of Read supporters, dressed in her favorite color pink, erupted in cheers and applause. Due to Read being acquitted of her most serious charge, she will not spend any time behind bars. Because Read is a first-time offender for the drunk driving conviction, Judge Beverly Cannone agreed to the Commonwealth's sentencing recommendation of one year of probation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: COURTTV/YOUTUBE Read and her team flashed the ASL sign for 'I love you' to fans gathered outside.

While the jubilant crowd of Read supporters eagerly waited for her to exit the courthouse, they began chanting "justice for John," "Karen Read is free" and "Morrissey sucks," in reference to Norfolk County district attorney Michael Morrissey who brought murder charges against Read. The crowd also appeared to call for Judge Cannone to be removed from the bench. Supporters went wild when Read finally appeared on the courthouse steps, flashing the sign for "I love you" in American Sign Language to the throng of fans gathered outside.

Article continues below advertisement

Read Speaks Out

Source: COURTTV/YOUTUBE Read thanked her supporters for their support in her first statement since the not guilty verdict.

In her first statement since the not guilty verdict was announced, Read thanked her legal team and "amazing" supporters while insisted "no one has fought harder for justice" for her late boyfriend more than she and her defense team have. Read told the crowd: "I could not be standing here without these amazing supporters who have supported me and my team financially and more importantly emotionally for almost four years. "No one has fought harder for justice for John O’Keefe than I have. Than I have, and my team."

Article continues below advertisement

Read's Father Thanks Supporters

Source: COURTTV/YOUTUBE Read's father Bill praised his daughter's strength and thanked her legal team.

After Read addressed supporters, her father Bill Read spoke and praised her strength throughout the eight-week retrial. Bill said, "I want to acknowledge the strength of our daughter, Karen, the support of the entire Read extended family," before he extended his gratitude for "the greatest team of attorneys." He continued: "We thank everybody for their support from the heart. We love you all. All of the content providers, you helped spread the word. Thank you so much. God bless you all."

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement