Kelly Clarkson's Career 'Dead' — Car-Crash Singer's Talk Show and Vegas Residency 'Hanging By Thread' as Pals Predict She'll Never Make Showbiz Comeback

The Grammy-winning powerhouse abruptly canceled her opening nights at Caesars Palace just 90 minutes before curtain call, citing exhaustion and vocal strain — but sources close to the singer reveal the truth runs much deeper, RadarOnline.com can report.

Kelly Clarkson's inner circle is in a frenzy of concern for the pop star's career after leaving fans devastated in Las Vegas .

Another source involved with the production claimed the Since You've Been Gone singer had a "mental breakdown", claiming: "She was crying, saying she couldn't do it... It wasn't one thing — it was everything catching up to her."

A concerned friend told reporter Rob Shuter : "She's not okay. This isn't just about her voice. It's about her hitting a wall."

The 43-year-old star has reportedly been under "immense pressure", juggling a grueling schedule that includes post-divorce recovery, relentless touring, and the ongoing chaos of her daytime talk show.

Recently, she hinted at stepping away from TV altogether, opening up about the "very painful" personal challenges she's faced.

After disappointing fans with her last-minute no-show in Vegas, those close to her say the alarm bells are ringing loud and clear. One colleague in the music industry explained: "She always tries to power through. But this time her body said no — and so did her heart." Friends report that Clarkson is desperately trying to maintain her composure, but many are urging her to take a step back before it's too late. An insider insists: "This isn't about one show. It's about her well-being. We're watching someone we love crumble under pressure."