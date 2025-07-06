Kelly Clarkson's Career 'Dead' — Car-Crash Singer's Talk Show and Vegas Residency 'Hanging By Thread' as Pals Predict She'll Never Make Showbiz Comeback
Kelly Clarkson's inner circle is in a frenzy of concern for the pop star's career after leaving fans devastated in Las Vegas.
The Grammy-winning powerhouse abruptly canceled her opening nights at Caesars Palace just 90 minutes before curtain call, citing exhaustion and vocal strain — but sources close to the singer reveal the truth runs much deeper, RadarOnline.com can report.
Kelly's 'Mental Breakdown'
A concerned friend told reporter Rob Shuter: "She's not okay. This isn't just about her voice. It's about her hitting a wall."
Another source involved with the production claimed the Since You've Been Gone singer had a "mental breakdown", claiming: "She was crying, saying she couldn't do it... It wasn't one thing — it was everything catching up to her."
Immense Pressure
The 43-year-old star has reportedly been under "immense pressure", juggling a grueling schedule that includes post-divorce recovery, relentless touring, and the ongoing chaos of her daytime talk show.
Recently, she hinted at stepping away from TV altogether, opening up about the "very painful" personal challenges she's faced.
After disappointing fans with her last-minute no-show in Vegas, those close to her say the alarm bells are ringing loud and clear. One colleague in the music industry explained: "She always tries to power through. But this time her body said no — and so did her heart." Friends report that Clarkson is desperately trying to maintain her composure, but many are urging her to take a step back before it's too late. An insider insists: "This isn't about one show. It's about her well-being. We're watching someone we love crumble under pressure."
Leaving TV?
Troubling new reports indicate that her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, is on shaky ground, potentially jeopardizing its return this fall.
Insiders reveal that the singer's recent struggles have left both fans and network executives concerned about her future as a talk show host. While NBCUniversal has officially renewed the show through 2025, sources within the production are painting a much darker picture. They contend that the talk show may not return at all, with one high-level insider stating: "It's unlikely. Kelly's not in a good place right now. She's completely overwhelmed."
The Show's Atmosphere
The atmosphere within the show's team is reportedly grim.
Another insider warned: "She's not coming back in the fall. There's no plan. No timeline. Just radio silence."
As the absence of a concrete return date looms, fears of a potential cancellation have begun to surface among crew members.
One longtime producer said: "We love Kelly. But we've never seen her like this."
Concerns extend beyond just the show's viability, as sources have underscored the singer's health — both mental and physical — hanging in the balance. They stated: "She doesn't need another season. She needs rest."