Chaos At NBC: CEO Jeff Shell, Whose Salary Was $21.6 Million, Fired For 'Inappropriate Relationship'

Jeff Shell has been removed as CEO of NBCUniversal effective immediately after confessing to having an "inappropriate relationship" with a female employee, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Source: mega

According to Universal's parent company Comcast, Shell’s team will now report directly to Comcast president Mike Cavanagh, who will retain his current position while taking over Shell’s duties. NBCUniversal and Shell agreed to part ways following the company’s investigation led by outside counsel into a complaint of "inappropriate conduct."

In a memo to his staff, Shell wrote, "Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal." "I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret," he continued. "I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”

Source: mega

Comcast Chairman/CEO Brian Roberts also released a statement that read, "We are disappointed to share this news with you. We built this company on a culture of integrity. Nothing is more important than how we treat each other." "You should count on your leaders to create a safe and respectful workplace. When our principles and policies are violated, we will always move quickly to take appropriate action, as we have done here."

Source: mega

The identity of the female employee was not made public, however, a source with knowledge regarding the investigation told The Wrap that the employee wasn't with the entertainment branch of the company. This is the second NBCU exec in the last three years to leave due to inappropriate conduct. Former vice chair Ron Meyer left the entertainment juggernaut in August 2020 after having an extramarital affair with The Reckoning actress Charlotte Kirk.

Shell became CEO in 2020 after serving as the chairman of Universal Film and Entertainment Group and is credited as one of the leaders behind the revival of the Jurassic Park franchise, which has gone on to garner over 3 billion dollars at the box office. He also helped develop the studio's partnerships with Jason Blum's Blumhouse and Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions.

