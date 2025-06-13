EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson's World 'Falling to Pieces' as Talk Show Hangs in Balance and Personal Dramas Take Brutal Toll on Singer

Kelly Clarkson didn't censor herself during two recent back-to-back performances at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City – and on May 9, in between hits like Since U Been Gone and Miss Independent, the powerhouse singer opened up about how her demanding talk show schedule prevents her from touring as much as she'd wish, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's like a whole other job," she said of her eponymous chat show, adding that she and her bandmates are "bummed" because they love being on the road.

The following night, she further dissed her day job, telling the crowd she "nearly" got into a fight with her show's HR department over whether it was appropriate for Kelly, who recently dropped 60 pounds, to comment on guests' weight loss.

"They say you're not allowed to say someone looks attractive," she ranted. "And I say f--- that."

It was oddly out of character for the usually cheery star – and we can reveal it is part of her "world falling apart," according to our source.