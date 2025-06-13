Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kelly Clarkson
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson's World 'Falling to Pieces' as Talk Show Hangs in Balance and Personal Dramas Take Brutal Toll on Singer

kelly clarkson world falling apart talk show cancellation
Source: MEGA

Kelly Clarkson's world is falling apart, sources warn.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 13 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kelly Clarkson didn't censor herself during two recent back-to-back performances at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City – and on May 9, in between hits like Since U Been Gone and Miss Independent, the powerhouse singer opened up about how her demanding talk show schedule prevents her from touring as much as she'd wish, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"It's like a whole other job," she said of her eponymous chat show, adding that she and her bandmates are "bummed" because they love being on the road.

The following night, she further dissed her day job, telling the crowd she "nearly" got into a fight with her show's HR department over whether it was appropriate for Kelly, who recently dropped 60 pounds, to comment on guests' weight loss.

"They say you're not allowed to say someone looks attractive," she ranted. "And I say f--- that."

It was oddly out of character for the usually cheery star – and we can reveal it is part of her "world falling apart," according to our source.

Article continues below advertisement

World Crashing Down

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson world falling apart talk show cancellation
Source: MEGA

Clarkson is still haunted by her split from Brandon Blackstock, left.

Article continues below advertisement

Our insider added: "Her talk show is hanging by a thread and she's being impacted by a string of personal dramas.

"It's all getting too much and she's set for a breakdown."

Yet the 43-year-old clearly has a lot to get off her chest as she finds herself at a breaking point both professionally and personally.

In March, she was intermittently absent from The Kelly Clarkson Show tapings for a week, reportedly because of a private family matter. Her staff is said to be on edge amid reports she'll leave the show when her contract expires in 2026.

Just two years after uprooting her two children, River, 10, and Remington, 9 (dad is her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock), and moving to New York City, Clarkson – who revealed in 2018 she suffers from the autoimmune disorder Hashimoto's disease – is desperate for a change.

"Kelly's feeling pressure on all sides," a source told RadarOnline.com. "The bosses want her to keep doing the show but she wants a break from the grind."

Article continues below advertisement

Power Moves

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson world falling apart talk show cancellation
Source: MEGA

Hoda Kotb shut down rumors she’d replace Clarkson on the 'American Idol.'

Article continues below advertisement

She's been unhappy for some time. While initially thrilled to relocate to the Big Apple in 2023, the move took a big toll.

"New York is such a different animal compared to L.A. Kelly can't relax there. Her heart hasn't been in it for a while," said our source, adding she's torn between what she wants and what she's required to do.

"Kelly will fulfill her obligations because she feels a sense of duty towards her staff, but the feeling is she's looking to bail next year," they said.

Her health is a big factor in her wanting to step away from the show.

Our source said Clarkson's autoimmune disease – which led her to overhaul her diet and majorly slim down between 2022 and 2024 (she revealed in 2024 she used a weight loss medication) – has been difficult to deal with.

"There's no doubt her stamina has been affected by her health issues," said the source. "She doesn't have the same energy to do everything and she gets fatigued working so hard."

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson world falling apart talk show cancellation
Source: MEGA

Clarkson's kids River and Remington, center, have begged their mom not to start dating again.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, her ugly March 2022 divorce from her former manager Brandon rocked her finances. In their settlement, her ex was awarded a onetime payment of $1.3 million along with monthly child support payments of $45,601 and spousal support payments of $115,000 (those ended in January 2024).

"Kelly's still bitter over the terms of her divorce, which left her physically and mentally drained," says our source.

The acrimony – which also included a since-settled lawsuit over millions of dollars in commissions – also affected Kelly's ability to trust and move on romantically.

In 2024, Clarkson revealed River and Remington have both begged her not to date, and in April, she talked with guest Olivia Munn about how the children are still haunted by the split.

"One was really young," she confessed, "but the other one does (remember) – and it's hard."

Article continues below advertisement

Feeling Lost

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of OJ Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of OJ Simpson's Wife's Slaughter 31 Years On — Including Her Desperate Call 5 Days Before She Was Knifed Beside Ron Goldman

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: Is 'Diddy' Really a Bisexual Sex Predator? We Lift Lid on Truth About Shocking Gay Rumors Shrouding Shamed Rapper

Article continues below advertisement
kelly clarkson world falling apart talk show cancellation
Source: MEGA

Olivia Munn and Clarkson bonded over their heartbreak and struggles with parenting.

While her show has garnered great ratings, in 2023 she was forced to address allegations of it being a toxic workplace, with 11 current and former employees telling a news outlet that they were overworked, underpaid and "traumatized" by the show's culture.

"It's so stressful trying to please everybody," says our source. "That's another reason why she's looking to leave."

On May 28, Hoda Kotb returned to Today to dispute rumors she's been tapped to replace the American Idol alum: "Delete, delete. Not true!"

Then there's Kelly's first love, music.

The star has two short Las Vegas residencies coming up in July, August and November, but the show and family issues have prevented her from hitting the road.

Our source added: "Kelly's just not the same happy-go-lucky person she used to be."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.