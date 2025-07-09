Kelly Clarkson Career Suicide Revealed — How Inner Demons Are Leaving Singer 'On Thin Ice' As She Deals With 'Emotional Distress'
Kelly Clarkson is dealing with personal issues, and she's put her Las Vegas residency on the back burner for now, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Just minutes before she was set to take the stage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, the former American Idol winner decided to back out, claiming she had vocal issues... but there may be more happening behind the scenes.
Clarkson's Fight
According to a source, Clarkson is fighting "hidden battles" that are getting in the way of her career.
The insider explained: "Kelly’s personal life is so insanely complicated … Kelly is fighting some serious hidden battles that very few people are privy to … it’s a source of emotional and therefore physical distress for her."
When the Miss Independent singer unexpectedly canceled her shows, she blamed the strain on her voice.
"We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans," she wrote in an emotional statement on Instagram.
Clarkson Risking Surgery?
"I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me, and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow's opening at Caesars. The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice."
Clarkson is believed to have axed her highly anticipated show just 90 minutes before it was set to kick off.
Another insider claimed the talk show host could not risk causing "serious damage" to her voice.
They said: "She belts out every single note. She’s an incredibly powerful singer, but it takes its toll on her vocal cords, and she’s come incredibly close to needing surgery before."
"She cannot risk damaging her cords further; she’s on thin ice," the source added.
The 43-year-old, who has also been open about how tough her split from husband Brandon Blackstock has been on her, also mysteriously took off 10 episodes of her hit NBC show in March. She then took off again just a month later.
Clarkson noted personal matters for the time off, but a previous source claimed there was more to the story following her Vegas drama.
"She's not okay. This isn't just about her voice. It's about her hitting a wall," a concerned pal told Hollywood reporter Rob Shuter for his Substack.
A Mental Breakdown?
Another insider involved with the production claimed the Grammy winner had a "mental breakdown," and added Clarkson was "crying, saying she couldn't do it... It wasn't one thing, it was everything catching up to her."
The music star has reportedly been under "immense pressure," juggling a brutal schedule that includes relentless touring and the ongoing chaos of her daytime talk show, the latter of which she has hinted at walking away from.
While NBCUniversal has officially renewed the show through 2025, sources claim it is best viewers don't get too hyped as it may not return at all.
"It's unlikely. Kelly's not in a good place right now. She's completely overwhelmed," an insider previously claimed.
And another warned: "She's not coming back in the fall. There's no plan. No timeline. Just radio silence."
The show's sixth season aired its finale on June 25, and the official premiere date of its new season has yet to be announced.