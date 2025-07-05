Troubled Kelly Clarkson Axes Las Vegas Residency Shows Amid Fresh Health Scare — Leaving Fans Devastated

Clarkson shared a tearful statement on Instagram to announce the last-minute cancellations.

She wrote: "We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans.

"I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow's opening at Caesars. The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice."

The Breakaway star made it clear that her priority is delivering an unforgettable show.

She stated: "I want the shows to be perfect for y'all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve.

"The show is truly incredible. The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong. I can't wait to be back next weekend and show y'all what we've been working on."