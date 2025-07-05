Troubled Kelly Clarkson Axes Las Vegas Residency Shows Amid Fresh Health Scare — Leaving Fans Devastated
Kelly Clarkson has hit the brakes on her much-anticipated Las Vegas residency, leaving fans reeling from the last-minute news, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The pop powerhouse, 43, was poised to launch "Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions – The Las Vegas Residency" at Caesars Palace on Friday, July 4. However, the show must wait as the first few scheduled shows were cancelled due to the singer's recent health scare related to her voice.
Show Cancellations
Clarkson shared a tearful statement on Instagram to announce the last-minute cancellations.
She wrote: "We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans.
"I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow's opening at Caesars. The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice."
The Breakaway star made it clear that her priority is delivering an unforgettable show.
She stated: "I want the shows to be perfect for y'all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve.
"The show is truly incredible. The musicians and singers are outstanding, and I want us all to start out strong. I can't wait to be back next weekend and show y'all what we've been working on."
Fans are Crushed
The residency includes a whopping 18 shows running until November 15, but the abrupt cancellation understandably crushed fans.
Fans wasted no time flooding the comments to share their disappointment and frustration.
One distraught follower lamented: "I'm a huge fan and flew here from Boston, spending thousands on tickets and hotels to see your show tomorrow for my 40th birthday. I really want you to be healthy but cancelling this late has such a huge financial impact on your loyal fans."
Another chimed in: "Ughhhh, I was so excited for opening night. We were ALL so excited waiting in line all day. I hope you feel better."
A third fan took to social media to vent: "I wish you would've done this sooner than 15 mins before doors opening. I hope you feel better."
Kelly Clarkson in Vegas
This residency isn’t Clarkson’s first spin on the Vegas strip.
The Piece by Piece singer previously delighted audiences with “Chemistry: An Intimate Evening with Kelly Clarkson” in 2023 at the Bakkt Theater, following the release of her tenth studio album, Chemistry.
Focusing on Family
As she balances her singing career with hosting duties on The Kelly Clarkson Show in New York City, whispers have circulated about her alleged desire to step back and spend more time with her beloved children — daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remy, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.
An insider claimed: "Kelly's No. 1 priority is her children, and they always will be. The show is grueling. It's a whole lot of work and I hear that Kelly would like to spend more time down South."