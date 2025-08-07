Inside Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Bitter Split: Singer Was Ordered to Pay Over $1.3M in Divorce Settlement and an Additional $45K Monthly for Child Support... Years Before His Tragic Death

The jaw-dropping details of Kelly Clarkson's divorce settlement with Brandon Blackstock have resurfaced in the wake of the talent manager's sudden death at age 48, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Clarkson's bitter two-year legal battle with Blackstock came to a close in March 2022, when the American Idol winner agreed to pay her ex-husband a one-time payment of just over $1.3million in addition to child and spousal support.