Inside Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Bitter Split: Singer Was Ordered to Pay Over $1.3M in Divorce Settlement and an Additional $45K Monthly for Child Support... Years Before His Tragic Death
The jaw-dropping details of Kelly Clarkson's divorce settlement with Brandon Blackstock have resurfaced in the wake of the talent manager's sudden death at age 48, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Clarkson's bitter two-year legal battle with Blackstock came to a close in March 2022, when the American Idol winner agreed to pay her ex-husband a one-time payment of just over $1.3million in addition to child and spousal support.
Financial Breakdown
Clarkson, 43, agreed to pay Blackstock, who previously worked as her manager, $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 31, 2024.
The court granted the couple joint-legal custody of their two children, daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander, with the Since U Been Gone singer obtaining primary custody.
Court documents revealed Clarkson was ordered to pay her ex-husband $45,601 a month in child support until the children turned 18.
But Clarkson wasn't off the hook just yet – she was also ordered to pay Blackstock a one-time payment of $350,000 for River and Remington's private air travel.
Clarkson maintained ownership of two properties in Montana and one residence in California.
As RadarOnline.com reported, one day after the talkshow host postponed her Las Vegas residency shows so she could be "present" for her children, Blackstock's family announced his death on Thursday, August 7.
Family Statement
Blackstock's family confirmed the 48-year-old died following a three-year battle with cancer in a heartbreaking statement.
The family's statement read: It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away.
"Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."
Career on Hold
Clarkson referenced Blackstock's health when she announced her Vegas shows were being postponed on social media.
The singer told fans: "Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas.
"While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill, and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.
"I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding."
Her message came after she mysteriously missed 10 episodes of her daytime talk show earlier this year.
When Clarkson finally returned to her show, she gave an emotional speech in which she confessed she has "lost" a lot.
She told her audience: "We created a community and supported each other through a lot of ups and downs. A lot of ups and downs personally, as well."
At the time, a source said Clarkson's unexplained absence was due to a "personal matter" that "did not directly involve her." The source insisted there was "no cause for alarm" and the host was "completely fine."