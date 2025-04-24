EXCLUSIVE: How Country Songbird Carly Pearce's 'Blood is Still Boiling' After Terrifying Heart-Condition Misdiagnosis
Country songbird Carly Pearce is calling out doctors following a terrifying misdiagnosis nightmare involving a serious heart condition that left her in horrific pain and fearing for her life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 35-year-old singer reveals that she suffers from pericarditis – an inflammation and swelling of the tissues surrounding the heart that triggers intense chest pain.
But the Grammy winner said the dangerous condition was initially "dismissed" by doctors, forcing her to press them until she got the right treatment.
Now, following her scary and painful ordeal, she said: "My biggest piece of advice for anybody is: Listen to your body and be your own advocate because a lot of doctors dismissed me, and I was persistent until I got a diagnosis."
The What He Didn't Do singer recalls that before learning she had pericarditis, she was in such pain that she had to bend her head and upper body toward her legs just to find some relief.
Still, doctors didn't pinpoint her problem. That's when Pearce realized, "I've got to take this seriously."
Pearce decided to continue her current tour, but with a stripped-down show that requires less exertion, since the recurring condition causes major fatigue.
Now, since getting an accurate diagnosis, she is on medications and hopes her body responds.
But a friend said the star is still furious that doctors took so long to identify her condition.
The friend said: "With this disease, it's recurrent – it can subside or even go away, but Carly has had to grapple with the thought that she may be saddled with it the rest of her life.
"And it still boils her blood that it took finding the right doctor to finally get a correct diagnosis, which only delayed getting her the medical help she so desperately needed."