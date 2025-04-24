Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Celebrity News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: How Country Songbird Carly Pearce's 'Blood is Still Boiling' After Terrifying Heart-Condition Misdiagnosis

Photo of Carly Pearce
Source: MEGA

Carly Pearce reveals her blood still boils after a terrifying heart condition misdiagnosis experience.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 24 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Country songbird Carly Pearce is calling out doctors following a terrifying misdiagnosis nightmare involving a serious heart condition that left her in horrific pain and fearing for her life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 35-year-old singer reveals that she suffers from pericarditis – an inflammation and swelling of the tissues surrounding the heart that triggers intense chest pain.

But the Grammy winner said the dangerous condition was initially "dismissed" by doctors, forcing her to press them until she got the right treatment.

Article continues below advertisement
carly pearce blood boils heart condition misdiagnosis
Source: MEGA

Grammy winner Carly Pearce slams doctors who brushed off her heart condition symptoms.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, following her scary and painful ordeal, she said: "My biggest piece of advice for anybody is: Listen to your body and be your own advocate because a lot of doctors dismissed me, and I was persistent until I got a diagnosis."

The What He Didn't Do singer recalls that before learning she had pericarditis, she was in such pain that she had to bend her head and upper body toward her legs just to find some relief.

Still, doctors didn't pinpoint her problem. That's when Pearce realized, "I've got to take this seriously."

Article continues below advertisement
carly pearce blood boils heart condition misdiagnosis
Source: MEGA

Pericarditis left Pearce in agony as dismissals from multiple doctors delayed proper treatment.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Split photo of Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Were 'Afraid' to Go Public With Their Unexpected Relationship — After Singer's Ex-Wife Accused Him Of Having Affair With Actress Years Before Romance

photo of britney spears

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Faces 'Blackmail Breakup' as Ex-Boyfriend Paul Soliz 'Threatens to Spill All Her Secrets' For Top Dollar

Pearce decided to continue her current tour, but with a stripped-down show that requires less exertion, since the recurring condition causes major fatigue.

Now, since getting an accurate diagnosis, she is on medications and hopes her body responds.

But a friend said the star is still furious that doctors took so long to identify her condition.

The friend said: "With this disease, it's recurrent – it can subside or even go away, but Carly has had to grapple with the thought that she may be saddled with it the rest of her life.

"And it still boils her blood that it took finding the right doctor to finally get a correct diagnosis, which only delayed getting her the medical help she so desperately needed."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.