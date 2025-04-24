EXCLUSIVE: How Country Songbird Carly Pearce's 'Blood is Still Boiling' After Terrifying Heart-Condition Misdiagnosis

Country songbird Carly Pearce is calling out doctors following a terrifying misdiagnosis nightmare involving a serious heart condition that left her in horrific pain and fearing for her life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 35-year-old singer reveals that she suffers from pericarditis – an inflammation and swelling of the tissues surrounding the heart that triggers intense chest pain.

But the Grammy winner said the dangerous condition was initially "dismissed" by doctors, forcing her to press them until she got the right treatment.