EXCLUSIVE: Reba McEntire's Romance Hits a Rocky Patch as Longtime Boyfriend Rex Linn is Tired of the Country Music Icon 'Barking Orders' at Him

Source: MEGA

Reba McEntire's relationship hits trouble as Rex Linn becomes tired of her controlling behavior.

July 29 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Scrappy Reba McEntire is busier than ever as she films a new season of Happy's Place with boyfriend Rex Linn, and RadarOnline.com can reveal there's trouble in paradise – she's treating him like the hired help while he gets increasingly resentful.

Sources said that McEntire is high-handed by nature and knows what she wants, and right now, she wants to wear the pants in the relationship.

"She's bossing him around and barking orders and it's easy for her to do that because they're both on the show," said an insider.

Source: MEGA

'CSI: Miami' alum Rex Linn reportedly fumes as Reba McEntire plays boss both on set and at home.

"She treats him like her assistant because he's always around on the set, but it spills into their personal and home life, and Rex doesn't appreciate it."

The flame-haired country queen admitted they don't see eye to eye all the time, sowing the seeds for constant struggle.

"He's an actor. I'm a singer. I love to act. Now we act together," McEntire said. "So, it's just the perfect union, absolutely. And we get along great."

Source: MEGA

Insiders said McEntire's fiery nature clashes with Linn's pride, sparking frequent spats.

But she added: "We do argue now. We argue a lot, but we have fun doing that too."

"That red hair is no lie – Reba is high-spirited," said the insider. "And Rex is a headstrong character even though he doesn't look it. He's very proud and doesn't like her bossing him around in public."

McEntire, 70, and the former CSI: Miami star, 68, have been together since 2020, although they've known each other for years. They grew closer during the early days of the pandemic by exchanging messages via text and email.

Source: MEGA

Country icon McEntire's control streak may be driving a wedge between her and longtime partner Linn.

"We created an intimacy by texting and talking over the telephone that we wouldn't have gotten if we'd have been together all of that time," McEntire said. "It was very special. It was a great way to find out about each other without ever touching."

Added the insider: "A lot of people around them feel she needs to be careful and not take him for granted, or he can walk away. They're not even engaged, so there's nothing stopping Rex from leaving.

"Reba should be nice and stop being so bossy."

