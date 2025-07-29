EXCLUSIVE: Reba McEntire's Romance Hits a Rocky Patch as Longtime Boyfriend Rex Linn is Tired of the Country Music Icon 'Barking Orders' at Him

Scrappy Reba McEntire is busier than ever as she films a new season of Happy's Place with boyfriend Rex Linn, and RadarOnline.com can reveal there's trouble in paradise – she's treating him like the hired help while he gets increasingly resentful.

Sources said that McEntire is high-handed by nature and knows what she wants, and right now, she wants to wear the pants in the relationship.

"She's bossing him around and barking orders and it's easy for her to do that because they're both on the show," said an insider.